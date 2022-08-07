Read full article on original website
Marie Claire
Prince Charles Left to Play Polo Just Hours After He and Princess Diana Brought Baby Harry Home
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984 at St. Mary's Hospital in London. The very next day, his parents Charles and Diana posed with him all bundled up outside the hospital doors—as is tradition—then were rushed home in a car. But it doesn't sound like they spent much time nesting after that.
Marie Claire
The Crucial Role Camilla's Ex-Husband Played at Charles and Diana's Wedding
"There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Princess Diana famously said during her controversial 1995 BBC interview. She was referring, of course, to Prince Charles' ongoing affair with his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who was married to her ex-husband Andrew at the time of Charles and Diana's wedding.
Marie Claire
Kensington Palace Is a "Glorious Prison" for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children, Royal Expert Says
For most of their 11-year marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton have had their home base in a luxurious Kensington Palace apartment in London. Although they have spent a lot of time with George, Charlotte and Louis in their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, they have long been reported to want more time in the countryside.
Marie Claire
What Princess Diana Would Have Changed About the Monarchy, In Her Own Words
In 1995, Princess Diana gave an interview to the BBC's Martin Bashir, basically her era's answer to the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview. The interview was viewed by millions around the world and has continued to cause controversy in the many years since it aired. But among the more shocking...
Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Denim-Clad Pose in New Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Ad Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star. In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women. ...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Getting an Award for Their Support to Afghan Families
Since their departure from the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have concentrated their efforts on philanthropy, namely through their Archewell Foundation. Now, those efforts are being rewarded in part with the Human First Coalition Partner Organization Award, according to the Daily Mail. Back in December, the Duke and...
Marie Claire
John Travolta, Mariah Carey and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Passing
Olivia Newton-John, best known for her role as Sandy in Grease, has passed away at the age of 73. The sad news was announced on Newton-John's Instagram, via her husband John Easterling. The caption reads, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
