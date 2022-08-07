ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Brandon, SD
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Peterson
Kickin Country 100.5

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Rain Gauge#Flash Flood Warning#Spirit Lake
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy