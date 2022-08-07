Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
Fox 19
Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
Fox 19
Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year. It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School,...
WKRC
Chief: Indiana officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WRTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Richmond Police Department officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday and a suspect is hospitalized after officers shot him, according to police. The shooting happened near 12th Street and C Street, according to a tweet from...
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WKRC
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 9 injured
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two men have been charged with the Over-the-Rhine shooting that left nine people injured. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes. Deters said they opened fire in the area of Main and Woodward streets in the early hours of August 7. Deters showed...
WKRC
Attempt to get into FBI Cincinnati office leads to shots fired in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - I-71 is shut down in both directions in Clinton County and there is a lockdown in effect after shots were fired in the area. The suspect is accused of unsuccessfully breaking into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said there...
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
WKRC
Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
WKRC
Initial charges dropped against suspect in Middletown hit-and-run that killed 1
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Initial charges against a man accused in a hit and run crash in Middletown that left a man dead are dropped. But a new set of charges, possibly stiffer ones, could be filed. Police say 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike on Roosevelt Avenue...
WKRC
Covington Police seek vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on I-75
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police are looking for help finding the vehicle that struck and killed a man walking on I-75 Monday. Donald Holt, 60, of Independence was walking south on northbound I-75 near the 12th Street ramp when he was struck. His body was found lying against a barrier.
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
WKRC
Butler County woman accused of letting 6-year-old drink alcohol
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County woman is behind bars Wednesday after a six-year-old boy in her care was caught on camera, and then later by law enforcement, drinking alcohol, apparently with her consent. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies charged Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township with two counts of...
WKRC
Warren County parents charged after toddler overdosed on drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Springboro parents of a toddler are facing charges after investigators say the little girl overdosed on drugs. Tristan Shepard and Amy McGuire have been indicted on child endangering and drug possession charges for the July 8 incident. According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell,...
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
Three men facing felonies for crime spree at Kings Island
The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cellphones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for roller coaster riders.
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
Cincinnati police investigate shooting outside Westwood retirement facility
Investigators said they were called to the senior care center on Harrison Avenue for the report of a man trespassing in the lobby.
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
