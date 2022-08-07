ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Township, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year. It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Warren County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Deerfield Township, OH
County
Warren County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Butler County woman accused of letting 6-year-old drink alcohol

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County woman is behind bars Wednesday after a six-year-old boy in her care was caught on camera, and then later by law enforcement, drinking alcohol, apparently with her consent. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies charged Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township with two counts of...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Warren County parents charged after toddler overdosed on drugs

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Springboro parents of a toddler are facing charges after investigators say the little girl overdosed on drugs. Tristan Shepard and Amy McGuire have been indicted on child endangering and drug possession charges for the July 8 incident. According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell,...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

