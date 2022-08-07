Read full article on original website
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
'coolAFglass': Intricate stained-glass pieces made in Milwaukee
I found this hidden gem while at one of our city's many summer festivals. I found the backstory motivating. I think you will too.
CBS 58
Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
CBS 58
Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
CBS 58
Bucks hold open auditions for Grand Dancers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bucks held open auditions Tuesday, Aug. 9, for their world famous dance team, the Grand Dancers. The group proves you're never too old to get your groove on. Dancers ages 55 and older auditioned for a spot at Gather near Fiserv Forum. They were met...
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
CBS 58
Immerse yourself in 'Adventure in Wonderland' -- China Lights festival returns Sept. 16 through Oct. 30
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Immerse yourself in "Adventure in Lantern Wonderland." The China Lights festival at Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens takes place Sept. 16 through Oct. 30 after a two-year hiatus. The experience will take you down the rabbit hole where guests will be met by the...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company hires new CEO | By Shannon Wietor
August 10, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC (d/b/a Pharmacal) is excited to announce Heath Ashenfelter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Heath has spent the entirety of his career in the consumer goods space, primarily in retail merchandising, marketing and business development...
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s who’s playing the Milwaukee Record Stage at Bay View Bash
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
Super yacht docks in Milwaukee, owned by Miami Marlins owner: Reports
The massive 200-foot "super yacht" apparently owned by Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman made port in Milwaukee, to the surprise of early risers Wednesday morning.
CBS 58
Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
American Airlines eliminates route from Milwaukee to Miami
American Airlines has cut 28,000 flights from its November schedule and eliminated an entire route from MKE, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Sports Stadiums Bring Few Economic Benefits
As Milwaukee debates the merits of a $160 million soccer stadium development that will likely require public funding, Graham Kilmer, writing in Urban Milwaukee, points out that “Academic economists almost universally agree that sports projects do not generate new jobs or income for a city.”. Furthering this point, a...
CBS 58
Memory care facility in Brookfield brings livestock and music to residents with second annual county fair
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local memory care home is bringing the county fair right to its facility for those living there. Lakewood Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted its second annual county fair. They filled the yard with livestock for the residents to pet and interact with, plus...
CBS 58
Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
