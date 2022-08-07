ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greenfield, WI
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bucks hold open auditions for Grand Dancers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bucks held open auditions Tuesday, Aug. 9, for their world famous dance team, the Grand Dancers. The group proves you're never too old to get your groove on. Dancers ages 55 and older auditioned for a spot at Gather near Fiserv Forum. They were met...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jennifer Young
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company hires new CEO | By Shannon Wietor

August 10, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC (d/b/a Pharmacal) is excited to announce Heath Ashenfelter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Heath has spent the entirety of his career in the consumer goods space, primarily in retail merchandising, marketing and business development...
JACKSON, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s who’s playing the Milwaukee Record Stage at Bay View Bash

Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

Sports Stadiums Bring Few Economic Benefits

As Milwaukee debates the merits of a $160 million soccer stadium development that will likely require public funding, Graham Kilmer, writing in Urban Milwaukee, points out that “Academic economists almost universally agree that sports projects do not generate new jobs or income for a city.”. Furthering this point, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
MILWAUKEE, WI

