Cincinnati, OH

numberfire.com

Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com

Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario out of Detroit's Thursday lineup

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is not starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario will watch from the bench after Willi Castro was picked as Thursday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 229 batted balls this season, Candelario has accounted for a 8.7% barrel rate...
numberfire.com

Seth Beer sitting Thursday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Seth Beer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Beer started the past three games as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter and went 1-for-6 with three walks. Josh Rojas will replace Beer at DH and bat third.
numberfire.com

Brian Serven behind the plate for Rockies on Thursday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Serven will take over catching responsibilities after Elias Diaz was given the afternoon off at home. In a matchup versus Cardinals' right-hander Dakota Hudson, our models project Serven to score 8.1 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard in left field for Rockies on Thursday afternoon

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hilliard will man left field after Yonathan Daza was moved to center, Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Charlie Blackmon was named Thursday's designated hitter, Elehuris Montero was aligned at first, and C.J. Cron was rested.
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols out of Cardinals Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, Nolan Arenado was named Thursday's designated hitter, and Brendan Donovan was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 148...
numberfire.com

Jason Delay joining Pirates' dugout Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Delay started the past three games behind the plate for the Pirates. Jose Godoy will catch for JT Brubaker and hit eighth on Thursday afternoon. Godoy...
numberfire.com

Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan operating third base for St. Louis on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base, and Albert Pujols was given a breather. In a matchup against...
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com

Royals starting Nate Eaton in right field on Thursday

Kansas City Royals utility-man Nate Eaton is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Eaton will operate in right field after Hunter Dozier was moved to third base and Bobby Witt Jr. was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dylan Cease, our models project Eaton to score...
numberfire.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
numberfire.com

Rangers' Meibrys Viloria sitting Thursday afternoon

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Jonah Heim will replace Viloria behind the plate and work out of the cleanup spot. Heim has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project...
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/11/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
