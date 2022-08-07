Read full article on original website
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Season 2 Will Revisit 'Possession' Episode
Ghosts Season 2 is just weeks away, and series star Utkarsh Ambudkar recently teased that the new episodes will revisit his past "possession" episode. During a cast interview with Fandom, the hilarious Season 1 episode was brought up with one of the hosts asking Ambudkar — who plays Jay Arondekar — if he would want to do more possession scenes. "Yeah, I would, I would love to do it," the actor replied.
'The Vampire Diaries' Is Leaving Netflix
Fans now only have a limited number of days to visit the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. After being a mainstay on the streaming platform for years, The CW's hit supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries is set to leave Netflix next month. Fans heading to the streamer to press play on the series will now find a note warning, "Last day to watch on Netflix: September 3," meaning that all seasons of The Vampire Diaries will exit Netflix at midnight on Sept. 4.
'Ghosts' Stars Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty Reveal How Cast of BBC Original Have Been 'Helpful'
The smash hit CBS adaptation of the BBC series Ghosts has proven to be a success on this side of this pond as the American sitcom broke broadcast records in its freshmen year for the 2021-2022 season. While it is usually a risky venture with comedy getting lost in translation, Ghosts has no doubt stood on its own with CBS thanks to a vibrant roster of characters, unique to American culture. During a conversation at Montreal's Just for Laughs ComedyPro as part of the world-famous event's 40th-anniversary festival on July 30, series stars Asher Grodman and Richie Moriarty along with co-showrunner Joe Wiseman told Canadian media and event goers that the cast of the BBC One series has been "incredibly helpful" throughout their debut season.
'Ghosts' Showrunners Admit CBS Sitcom Will Avoid One Specific Aspect for Season 2
The Woodstone Bed & Breakfast is open for business on CBS's Ghosts, but fans don't have to worry about remembering all kinds of new cast members. Season 1 of the breakout hit sitcom was mostly about Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) scrambling to restore their new home and get it fit for business, which they pulled off near the end. Now that it's open, producers promise that the show won't pivot to a "guest of the week" style format.
Millie Bobby Brown Details 'Unhealthy' Relationship With TikTok Star
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her relationship with TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic. Brown, 18, described it as an "unhealthy situation" that she now sees as a "blip" in her life. She began a "year of healing" after walking away from Ecimovic in January 2021. Last summer, Ecimovic claimed he had a sexual relationship with Brown when she was a minor and "groomed" her, claims Brown's team called "irresponsible."
'A League of Their Own' Star D'Arcy Carden Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' of Playing Greta (Exclusive)
The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series A League of Their Own will begin streaming on Prime Video Friday, Aug. 12, and one of its main characters is Greta —played by actress and comedian, D'Arcy Carden. As fans will quickly realize that Greta is a vital character in the adaptation of the 1992 film, Carden reveals to PopCulture.com exclusively why she loved playing the rather, expressive and emotional leader in A League of Their Own as well as why she was "scared" to play her.
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
'Jeopardy' Reports Claim Mayim Bialik Is 'Steaming' Over Ken Jennings Hosting Decision But Here's the Truth
Recent reports claiming to be from the set of Jeopardy have indicated that Mayim Bialik is "steaming" over the permanent hosting decision regarding herself and co-host Ken Jennings, but that may not be the truth. It was recently revealed that Jeopardy! producers have opted to stop searching for another host and just keep Bialik and Jennings as co-hosts. This, allegedly, did not sit well with the former Big Bang Theory star.
Idris Elba Returning to Netflix for Another Big Project
Idris Elba will star in another major Netflix movie. The Luther star will lead Bang!, a film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, will direct the film. Elba has starred in several Netflix Originals, including The Harder They Fall and Beasts of No Nation.
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 8)
New titles are dropping in the Netflix streaming library this week. After kick starting the month with some big names, such as The Sandman, the streamer is keeping the momentum going as it adds 18 new titles from its August 2022 content list. Of the new additions, all but two – The Nice Guys and Dope – are Netflix original series, films, and specials, including perhaps the most anticipated addition of the week, Locke & Key Season 3.
'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' Creator Has Followup Show in the Works
The writer and showrunner behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has a brand new show ready to go, and the entertainment industry is reportedly bracing for impact. According to a report by Deadline, Gilligan will soon begin pitching a brand new series with no connection to his previous work at all. Details on the project are scarce, but with Gilligan attached, at least eight or nine networks are prepared to make a bid.
'Superstore' Alum Lauren Ash Joining Another Workplace Comedy Series
Comedian Lauren Ash, who scored a breakout role as Dina Fox on NBC's Superstore, has joined another workplace comedy. She will star in Not Dead Yet, a new ABC series starring Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez. The series is set in a newsroom and is based on the book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter.
Netflix Movie Sees a Sudden Surge in Global Streaming Viewership
Global productions are having a moment on Netflix. According to the Huffington Post, several movies, including Purple Hearts, The Gray Man, and Recurrence, are climbing Netflix's charts. Purple Hearts, in particular, is doing pretty significant numbers for the streaming service and is dominating the charts around the world. On the...
Disney+ Is Raising Its Subscription Price
Disney is changing the pricing structure of its three streaming services again and announced the price for the ad-supported version of Disney+ on Wednesday. The Disney+ price hikes will begin in early December, while Hulu's prices will climb in October. Disney previously announced price increases for ESPN+, which will go into effect later this month.
'A League of Their Own': Prime Video's Adaptation of 1992 Film Is an Absolute Home Run (Review)
The 1992 film A League of Their Own has gone on to become a bonafide classic as it demonstrated the ins and outs of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). The film, which starred Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Tom Hanks, became a huge hit and sparked a short-lived spin-off TV series that aired in 1993. Almost 30 years later, Prime Video has put its own spin on the film with a new series that features different characters and was created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. The duo along with executive producers Desta Tedros Reff, Jamie Babbit and Hailey Wierengo re-imagine the movie with a strong look at the challenges all women dealt with in the early 1940s.
Kaley Cuoco Lands New Dark Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco is heading to Peacock for the streamer's new dark comedic thriller Based On a True Story, inspired by a bizarre true story involving a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide to expose America's obsession with "true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat," reports Deadline.
Armie Hammer's Reported Victims Expose Startling Messages, Voice Memos in Discovery+ Documentary
The story of Armie Hammer's fall from grace is getting the docu-series treatment, along with a whole lot of new information by the sound of it. On Wednesday, Discovery+ announced House of Hammer, a three-part documentary about the allegations against Hammer and how they brought his career in entertainment to an apparent end. A trailer gives some hints about what his accusers will unveil.
'Lightyear' Facing More Bans Ahead of Disney+ Premiere
Pixar's Lightyear is now available on Disney+, but not in the Middle East. The animated film includes a brief scene showing Uzo Aduba's character kissing her same-gender partner, which already led to the theatrical release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Middle East countries being canceled. Disney+ Middle East will follow this ban on content featuring LGBTQ characters, but there will be some exceptions.
