Sage Sisters raise funds to battle depression, suicide

Anyone facing a mental health crisis can call 988 for help, effective July 16. Appropriate enough, the Sage Sisters of WI WRC (Wisconsin Women’s Riding Club) held the Jeff Dudek Memorial Ride to raise funds for R.O.A.D.S. (Reaching Out About Depression and Suicide) of Shawano County that same day.

On Aug. 3, the group presented a check for $4,072 to R.O.A.D.S.

Dudek, 50, of Wittenberg, died by suicide July 31, 2021.

He owned his own heating and air conditioning business until losing his leg in an accident at work. Since moving to the Wittenberg area, he had been a cook and bartender at various local establishments.

He is survived by his wife, Kiimberly, and children, Zachary and Breanna.

Dialing 988 will connect the caller with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The line will be staffed with trained crisis counselors who know what callers are going through and know what local resources might make a difference. The phone line is staffed 24 hours a day seven days a week and is free and confidential.

When someone is facing a mental health concern or living with a mental health condition, it’s common to feel like no one understands what they’re going through, notes the nonprofit group Mental Health America (MHA).

Unlike 911, counselors will be at the other end of the Lifeline when callers dial 988. They are trained to understand exactly how someone is feeling and to pair them with resources that are specifically tailored to helping them meet the moment they’re in, MHA said.

Having concerns about your mental health is a common experience.

In addition to 988, callers can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HELP to 741741.