Amador County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Boater rescued at Union Valley

A 67-year-old Greenwood man who was injured when he fell off his boat at Union Valley Reservoir Tuesday required a helicopter rescue. The injured boater was located in a remote area of the lake where California Highway Patrol’s H-20 was not able to land so a firefighter and CHP medic were dropped in on just one of the chopper’s skids to prepare the patient for transport, according to CHP Valley Division Air Operations officials. The firefighter was among the responding emergency personnel from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
GREENWOOD, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom, El Dorado Hills firefighters snuff Palladio restaurant fire

Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department and the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to the scene of a restaurant fire in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Wednesday night. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. units from Folsom Fire Department and mutual aide units from El Dorado Hills were dispatched to...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

CHP searches for car in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol asked the public on Tuesday for help in searching for a car involved in a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman. CHP said a driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing Greenback Lane, near Walnut Avenue, on Saturday just after 10 p.m in Orangevale. The driver did […]
ORANGEVALE, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle

Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Early morning solo collision kills one person near Grant Line & Sunrise

Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 Near Westley in Stanislaus County

Authorities reported a fatal truck accident on I-5 near the Westley area in Stanislaus County on the early morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 1:00 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the exit for Ingram Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station

Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Trip to Green test vexes some, impresses others

This past weekend’s Trip to Green experiment, while confounding some, went off without a hitch, according to officials in charge of the pilot project. On Saturday and Sunday Highway 50 traffic lights through downtown Placerville were set to green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. North and southbound travel across the highway at Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue was closed, diverting local traffic to Mosquito Road or Placerville Drive. Right-hand turns onto and off Highway 50 remained available at Spring and Bedford. Detour and closure signs placed around town directed drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Major mistakes on homeless camp

You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road

Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
ELK GROVE, CA

