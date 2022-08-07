ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, TX

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles… Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said: “I wrote him back a letter and I told him it was not the perfect country and western song because he hadn’t said anything at all about momma, or trains, or trucks, or […] The post 16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Desoto, TX
