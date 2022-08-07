Read full article on original website
Student hurt during attempted robbery, fight at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was hurt after an attempted robbery and fight in front of a downtown Stockton high school Wednesday, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said. Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a student at Stockton's Jane Frederick Continuation High School allegedly grabbed the gold chain of...
crimevoice.com
Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle
Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun
SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
Roseville high schools switch start times with some elementary schools as new law goes into effect
Roseville Joint Union High School District and Roseville City School District share buses, so they've had to move elementary school start times earlier. Pencils are sharpened, notebooks are ready, and backpacks are hanging by the door in preparation for the first day of school. As school starts for many California...
turlockcitynews.com
Two With Warrants Arrested After Falsely Identifying Selves
At about 8:57 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant near Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, made contact with a man at the park who he recognized and believed had a warrant. The sergeant had his dispatcher run the man, Adrian Hernandez, 31, of Turlock, and he returned with...
crimevoice.com
A Vigilant Community Member for the Win!
Story Published By: Elk Grove Police Dept. Facebook Page:. “Little after midnight on Wednesday in the area of Dino Drive, a vigilant community member, who was working in the area, saw someone under a parked vehicle cutting the catalytic converter. After successfully cutting the converter, the subject was seen walking away with the stolen converter.
California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
crimevoice.com
Modesto Man Arrested for Burglary
Originally Published by: Sonora Police Department Facebook Page:. “A burglar caught on camera was located and arrested just hours later. 42-year-old Joshua Robert Swiderski of Modesto was arrested for burglary, unlawful possession of tear gas, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday morning, the Sonora...
Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County
AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident Near Auburn Causes Injury
A rollover accident near Auburn on August 7 caused injuries to one person. The collision happened along westbound I-80 in Placer County near Clipper Gap. According to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District, one injured patient was transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. The freeway was shut down on the westbound side as California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, firefighters and medics responded. The accident is being investigated to determine how the rollover occurred.
KCRA.com
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
mymotherlode.com
Fire Slowed In Amador County Near Camanche Parkway
Amador County, CA — A 16.5-acre fire ignited early yesterday evening, during the five o’clock hour, in Amador County. It started near Coal Mine Road and Camanche Parkway in Jackson Valley. It was visible from parts of nearby Calaveras County, especially the Valley Springs area. The forward progress was stopped on the Coal Fire at around 7pm and crews worked overnight to build containment lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place.
KCRA.com
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom, El Dorado Hills firefighters snuff Palladio restaurant fire
Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department and the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to the scene of a restaurant fire in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Wednesday night. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. units from Folsom Fire Department and mutual aide units from El Dorado Hills were dispatched to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
Stockton police ask for public’s help in locating dog stolen in robbery
(BCN) — Stockton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a German Shepherd dog that was stolen during a robbery earlier this month. The 1.5-year-old golden-colored dog was wearing a black nylon leash and a metal chain when it was taken from the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue […]
Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor
SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
Pilot program in Stanislaus County offers technology that turns air into drinking water
STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A new technology could be the solution to dealing with contaminated groundwater in Stanislaus County. Nitrates are found in fertilizer or wastewater from treatment plants. These chemicals can seep into well water, making it unsafe to drink. The Central Valley Regional Water Control Board's job is to protect residents from these chemicals. However, parts of Stanislaus County have not been successful, falling below the standard for drinking water. Valley Water Collaborative provides residents with temporary solutions, offering free well testing. Those with high nitrates are provided with free bottled water. But now a new pilot program aims to offer a long-term solution: panels that condense humidity, basically turning air into drinking water. The technology can provide 10 gallons of drinking water a day. The technology was placed outside Martha Lorenzo's home in Ceres, where she lives with her grandchildren. She said that the technology frees her from worrying about whether her grandkids are drinking contaminated water. There are 280 homes in Stanislaus County eligible for the new technology. And if the pilot program is successful, it could be expanded to reach many more people. To find out if your home is eligible, reach out to Valley Water Collaborative.
