Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds are down to $21 right now
If you’re like most people, you probably lose earbuds on a regular basis. If so, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds are a great pair of backup earbuds to keep around for those times when your current pair goes missing. So, what makes these earbuds a solid backup?...
knowtechie.com
Urbanista’s latest earbuds get power from any light source
One of the last things holding back wireless earbuds is that they still need to be plugged in occasionally. Urbanista wants to change that with its $149 Phoenix wireless earbuds, which feature a solar-powered charging case. The case uses the same Powerfoyle solar tech from Swedish company Exeger that powers...
knowtechie.com
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a huge screen and GPS tools
Samsung unveiled its first Pro smartwatch today, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, during its Unpacked event. The titanium-hulled wearable will cost $449.99 and is an upgrade in almost every way to the standard Watch 5. With a 45mm wide watch face, this isn’t quite the largest smartwatch Samsung has made....
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2020 iPad Air is getting insane savings at Amazon.com
This may be your last opportunity to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Air, as Amazon seems to want to get rid of its existing stock. However, quantities are limited, so you may want to hurry, as we’ve seen the Sky Blue model with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space selling for as low as $432. Other options are receiving up to $149 savings, which means you can get one for $450 if you’re not interested in LTE connectivity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Sought-after Sony Bravia X90K 4K HDR TV with native 120Hz receives biggest discount yet on Amazon
After a few months on the market, the generally high prices of Sony's 2022 Bravia TV lineup are slowly but surely dropping to a more acceptable level. Even though the Japanese company's televisions are still commanding a premium compared to similar products made by its South Korean competitors LG and Samsung, the fairly affordable Sony X90K LED TV has now received its most significant discount to date at a reputable US-based retailer.
knowtechie.com
Apple’s AirPods could get USB-C charging by 2023
Apple is already reportedly planning to put USB-C into all iPads this year, and the iPhone next year. Now, you can add another Apple device to the list, as one analyst says the AirPods are getting USB-C charging in 2023. That would mean the AirPods Pro that is expected later...
knowtechie.com
How to preorder everything Samsung announced at Unpacked
Samsung unveiled its latest crop of foldables, wearables, and earbuds during its Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, two Galaxy Watch 5 models, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were all revealed. If you are interested in snagging any of these new products, Samsung has...
knowtechie.com
Review: DaVinci IQ2 Carbon Fiber
Howdy vape fans! Today we’re taking a look at Davinci’s new IQ2 Carbon Fiber: a high-tech, hand-held beast of a flower/concentrate vaporizer that stands to impress medical, casual, and session-driven users of all stripes. The Davinci IQ2C comes loaded with interesting features, gadgety attachments, and tons of power...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
Preorder the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $30
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are here, and if you’re mulling the idea of buying one, the company is extending a special offer that should get you to pull the trigger early. Preorder the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro now and get $30 in Samsung credit, plus a...
knowtechie.com
How to turn on dark mode on Nintendo Switch
If you’re tired of the Nintendo Switch’s bright interface, dark mode may be the solution. Most devices offer this feature. However, it goes by different names, including night mode, and, in the case of the Switch, Basic Black. Dark mode is an alleged miracle cure for several common...
knowtechie.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves the hinge, screen, and cameras
Samsung recently held its Unpacked event to show off its latest foldable smartphones. One of those was the company’s long-awaited foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be up for preorder today, with availability starting August 26. So, how does the Galaxy Z Fold 4 match up with the...
NFL・
Cult of Mac
At last! iPhone battery percentage is back in status bar [Updated]
The latest iOS 16 beta returns the iPhone’s battery percentage to the status bar. This is Apple finally walking back a controversial user interface change from 2017. However, users of some iPhone models report that the new feature isn’t available on their device. iPhone battery percentage is back...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
knowtechie.com
The new Galaxy Watch 5 offers up to 40 hours of battery life
Samsung launched its latest wearable devices at its Unpacked event today. Among the new devices is the Galaxy Watch 5. With so many leaks about the new watch, is the actual product going to live up to the hype? Quite possibly. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes, 40mm...
knowtechie.com
Galaxy Watch 5: Preorder now and save $50, plus a free charging pad
Samsung’s new Galaxy Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are here, and if you’re mulling the idea of buying one, the company is extending a special offer that should get you to pull the trigger early. For a limited time, preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch...
knowtechie.com
Best back-to-school laptops for college students in 2022
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more. It’s back-to-school time for college students, and in today’s university life, students will almost certainly need a laptop to complete their work. Let’s look at some of the best laptops for college students in 2022.
knowtechie.com
YouTube is testing a new ‘pinch to zoom’ feature
If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, you will soon be able to zoom in on YouTube videos just as you would on a photo. This new pinch-to-zoom feature is currently being tested in beta, according to 9to5Google. Come September 1, the new pinch-to-zoom feature will be removed from testing.
What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode
If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
knowtechie.com
New Google campaign tries to bully Apple into adopting RCS
The Google-Apple beef over RCS is far from over. In a recent targeted “Get The Message” campaign, Google is going all out trying to bully Apple into adopting the RCS standard. Titled “It’s time for Apple to fix texting,” Google listed its frustrations with Apple and created a...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a better camera and battery
Samsung held its Unpacked event today to show off its latest foldable smartphones, including the new Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone is now available for preorders, starting from $999. Shipping and wider availability start August 26. So, does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 match the leaks? How different is...
NFL・
Comments / 0