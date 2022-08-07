Why the Forest Service did not take all the water rights when it acquired Sweetwater Lake, Colorado’s newest state park

Read full article on original website
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails
Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking
Black bears are typically shy and run away from people.(Photo by Jason Clay.) How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking. The number of people living in Colorado and exploring the outdoors continues to grow — and so does the opportunity for humans to come across black bears.
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Stranded on an island in Colorado? Odd search and rescue mission highlights unique risk
I've said it before and I'll say it again – that mountain lake cannonball could kill you. One big danger that comes with entering bodies of water in Colorado was highlighted in a recent search and rescue mission that took place at State Forest State Park. According to Jackson...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Inflation/climate bill includes $4 billion for buying water to save the Colorado River Basin
The climate change and health care bill nearing final approval in Congress includes $4 billion to rent, buy or save water that could go a long way to help restore the beleaguered Colorado River Basin amid a historic megadrought, Senate supporters and water advocates say. The money can be used...
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
nbc11news.com
CDOT update on North Ave road work
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B Resurfacing Project. Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
CBS News
State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
Colorado candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl lacks concrete plans to back up promises on taxes
DENVER — August 9 is a day Colorado Republicans have set aside for party platform announcements. Colorado republican candidates and elected leaders held a news conference on Tuesday, one year to the date following a news conference at a gas station to announce the party's Commitment to Colorado." This...
Colorado Cairns: Is Rock Stacking Destructive or Desirable?
If you've ever hit the Colorado trails, you may have encountered small stacks of rocks balancing on top of each other. Those little piles of rocks are called cairns and they are deliberately placed in these formations. The practice of rock balancing dates back to prehistoric times. As years went...
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
