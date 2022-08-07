ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
MONROE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Leesburg, GA
Sports
City
Leesburg, GA
Lee County, GA
Sports
WALB 10

Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. WALB News 10′s Gabrielle Taite is working to learn the severity of the damage and how much was lost from the stormy weather.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Tech works to relieve law enforcement shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is helping to train the next group of police officers. This comes as many agencies are experiencing extreme shortages. Lynn Miller is the department chair for the criminal justice technology program at Albany Tech. Starting her career in law enforcement, she transitioned to teaching.
ALBANY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dougherty; Lee; Terrell; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Lee County in southwestern Georgia Eastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Worth County in south central Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Albany, or near Albany, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leesburg, Albany, Putney, Smithville, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Warwick, Chokee, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Olivers Mill, Neyami, Williamsburg and Century. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside
WALB 10

Body found at Albany sports complex

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
WRBL News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
THOMASTON, GA
WALB 10

Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
RICHLAND, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WALB 10

Albany school zone speed cameras to go into effect soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, so will the RedSpeed cameras in school zones. “We want all persons to be aware when traveling through all school zones in the City of Albany. Four locations will be added to the program to enhance traffic safety in our community. Over the coming months, construction will begin on installing the new lights and signage in our school zones. The security of our children and those transporting the youth is essential, and we want all persons to be mindful of their driving actions,” Albany Police Department officials said in a release.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe

MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Dougherty County Police present National Night Out

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins

AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Death investigation underway in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
ARLINGTON, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Americus: A great place to dine

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it’s also an amazing place to dine?. Spend the day sampling all that Downtown Americus has to offer for lovers of all things delicious. World famous chili dogs, gyros,...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Miller Co. sheriff arrested following GBI investigation

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Sheriff Rick Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer offenses. On July 26, the GBI was asked to investigate allegations of sexual battery...
MILLER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy