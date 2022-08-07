Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Westover's Kavon Johnson is key player on football, basketball teams
ALBANY — You might know who Kavon Johnson is from being one of starting point guards who helped the Westover Patriots make it to the state finals in basketball last year, but he is also a key part of the Westover defense in football.
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Chris Martin works his way into top quarterback
LEESBURG — Before the football season began last year, Chris Martin was battling with a teammate for the starting job.
Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
WALB 10
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. WALB News 10′s Gabrielle Taite is working to learn the severity of the damage and how much was lost from the stormy weather.
WALB 10
Albany Tech works to relieve law enforcement shortage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is helping to train the next group of police officers. This comes as many agencies are experiencing extreme shortages. Lynn Miller is the department chair for the criminal justice technology program at Albany Tech. Starting her career in law enforcement, she transitioned to teaching.
WALB 10
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dougherty; Lee; Terrell; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Lee County in southwestern Georgia Eastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Worth County in south central Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Albany, or near Albany, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leesburg, Albany, Putney, Smithville, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Warwick, Chokee, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Olivers Mill, Neyami, Williamsburg and Century. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
WALB 10
Albany school zone speed cameras to go into effect soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, so will the RedSpeed cameras in school zones. “We want all persons to be aware when traveling through all school zones in the City of Albany. Four locations will be added to the program to enhance traffic safety in our community. Over the coming months, construction will begin on installing the new lights and signage in our school zones. The security of our children and those transporting the youth is essential, and we want all persons to be mindful of their driving actions,” Albany Police Department officials said in a release.
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
Dougherty County Police present National Night Out
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
Americus Times-Recorder
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
WALB 10
Downtown Americus: A great place to dine
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it’s also an amazing place to dine?. Spend the day sampling all that Downtown Americus has to offer for lovers of all things delicious. World famous chili dogs, gyros,...
Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
WALB 10
Miller Co. sheriff arrested following GBI investigation
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Sheriff Rick Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer offenses. On July 26, the GBI was asked to investigate allegations of sexual battery...
