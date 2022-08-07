ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

An 80-year-old liquor store owner shot a suspected robber armed with an AR-15 rifle then suffered a heart attack

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eleSi_0h8Cbass00
Surveillance footage shows an armed gunman in Craig Cope's California store.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department


  • Four men, armed with an AR-15 rifle, approached a liquor store in Norco, California, on July 31.
  • The store's 80-year-old owner responded by pulling out his shotgun and shooting one in the arm.
  • The suspects fled the scene, but Craig Cope suffered a heart attack afterward.

An 80-year-old man calmly shot an armed intruder who tried to rob his California store, surveillance footage shows, but suffered from a heart attack shortly after, according to reports.

Craig Cope was inside his liquor store in Norco, in Riverside County, on July 31 when a man armed with an AR-15 approached his store at about 2.47 a.m., according to a press release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The primary suspect, a 23-year-old man wearing a balaclava, walked into the store with his gun pointed at Cope, the press release said. Three other suspects were waiting outside, per the press release.

Cope, who spotted the armed gunman as soon as he'd entered the store, used his shotgun to shoot him from behind the counter, footage shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qS2aD_0h8Cbass00
Craig Cope, circled, used a shotgun to shoot at an armed gunman in his store in Norco, California.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

"He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off," the 23-year-old suspect can be heard screaming while fleeing the premises, the surveillance footage shows.

The four suspects fled the scene in a stolen black BMW SUV, according to the sheriff's department. Officers later recovered firearms and additional evidence related to the attempted robbery in the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xclBV_0h8Cbass00
A suspect flees the scene after being shot by Craig Cope at a liquor store in Norco, California.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Meanwhile, Cope, who has owned the store for 55 years, then suffered a heart attack, MailOnline reported. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, the media outlet said.

In an interview with Fox 11 News on Wednesday, Cope said he was doing "a lot better" than he was that night. He joked that he didn't know what caused the heart attack. "Maybe I'm just old," he told Fox 11 News.

Cope said his message to the suspects is that "this isn't a good place to pick."

The suspects were tracked down at a hospital. The primary suspect, who remains hospitalized in a critical but stable condition, is in police custody, the sheriff's department said.

Three other suspects were taken into police custody at the hospital parking lot and were booked into jail for robbery and conspiracy on a bail of $500,000.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 85

Mel Marshall
4d ago

the robber should also be charge with attempted murder too. since the man had a heart attack while trying to defend his own life..

Reply(2)
91
JohnJohn48
4d ago

This young armed robber should have listened: "An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life." --Robert A. Heinlein

Reply(8)
42
A
3d ago

So that AR does not appear to be California compliant. It's like criminals don't follow the law or something. Also the so called weapon of war was just defeated by an 80yr old and a shotgun. Not very war like in my eyes.

Reply(3)
36
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norco, CA
County
Riverside County, CA
State
California State
Norco, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother defends son accused of shooting McDonald’s worker in the neck because fries were cold

A mother is defending her son who’s been accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker in the neck because her fries were cold. Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she “talked to my son with the cops” and that he “is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do. She claims the “McDonald’s worker “came after him and whatever happened, happened.’”Ms Fulmore’s 20-year-old son Michael Morgan shot the 23-year-old worker on Monday night around 7pm in the Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She said she ordered the food on her phone and headed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Liquor Store#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
Fox News

Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii

A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Insider

Insider

534K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy