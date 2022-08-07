ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday and investigators said the victim had been set on fire. According to Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, officers were called to an apartment near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard for a report of a domestic dispute.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Woman killed in apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Southeast DC

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police said appears to be a “targeted assault.”. The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Arlington police officer accused of assaulting woman

An Arlington, Virginia, police officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after allegedly assaulting a woman. William Hahn, 34, of Arlington, was arrested Friday and has been charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property. A third party told the police they saw Hahn and the woman, who wasn’t...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Family of Anton Black, coalition seeking justice for his death, reach $5M settlement with Eastern Shore towns

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The family of Anton Black and a group seeking justice for the slain Eastern Shore teen who died after being held in police custody in 2018 announced Monday that they had reached a $5 million settlement with three Eastern Shore towns as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit.
GREENSBORO, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

PHOTOS: Impact of DC-area floods

On Wednesday afternoon, the D.C. region was smacked with severe weather, which led to heavy rain and flooding. It got so bad that roads had to be closed, people had to be rescued from their homes and there were power outages. D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland,t bore the brunt...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teacher resident program helping school system overcome staffing shortage

When a friend she exercises with informed her of an open teaching position at Fairview Elementary, Catherine Coulter’s long-term goal became a reality. Coulter, a graduate Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, said she dreamed of eventually working in the county that gave her opportunities to be in band, chorus and the business organization DECA. So, when her friend offered to connect Coulter with Samantha Goldstein, principal of the Burke elementary school, she didn’t hesitate.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC

For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park

There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

DJ Spinderella, D Smoke headline Hip-Hop Block Party at Black History Museum

If you’re driving near the National Mall this weekend, don’t be surprised if you see a giant block party outside the National Museum of African-American History & Culture. The Smithsonian museum is hosting its inaugural Hip-Hop Block Party indoors and outdoors on Madison Drive to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its hip-hop anthology.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

HalfSmoke opens Bethesda outpost

HalfSmoke, the eight-year-old restaurant in D.C’s Shaw neighborhood, has opened a sister location in Bethesda, Maryland, at Westfield Montgomery Mall. The new location is in the mall’s food court. HalfSmoke is known for housemade sausages and wood grilled dishes. It’s bestseller is called Pinky & The Brian, a...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations

If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Tips for driving during excessive rainfall

The National Weather Service’s mantra “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” which strives to convey the seriousness of flash flooding and the action drivers should take when faced with a water-covered roadway, is a catchy slant rhyme and an important rule of thumb. In metro areas where traffic...
ANNANDALE, VA
WTOP

Manassas Park High School cancels 2022 football season

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. On Monday, Manassas Park activities director Dan...
MANASSAS PARK, VA

