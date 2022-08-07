Lizzy, u do understand that u won't be in politics anymore come this November. So it really doesn't matter who u don't like. See yea
she's in there because of her husband and not because she has any brains or is loyal to the Republicans. she's Pelosi's little friend. policy put her on the January 6th committee but wouldn't let the Republicans that matter. it just seems the last 6 years Nancy Pelosi picks who she wants to for committees and does exactly what she wants to do. why isn't anybody stopping her
I'm surprised anyone one would care about what Liz says. I hear she's gonna be looking work.
Related
Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Conway predicts Trump will run again. Hear who he thinks can beat him
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Omarosa Says President Trump 'Constantly' Sought Advice from Ex-Wife Ivana: 'One of Very Few He Listened To'
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
RELATED PEOPLE
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
Loose-lipped Steve Bannon suggests another facet of Trump's central role in Capitol attack
‘Game over’: Steve Bannon audio reveals Trump planned to claim early victory
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 156