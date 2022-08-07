ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 4

Kevin Buker
4d ago

well Bernie your ideas are ludicrous for starters. just retire live off 10's millions you stole & live in one of your many HOUSES YOU FRAUD

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Sen Lindsey Graham#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate
AOL Corp

Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy