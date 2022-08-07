ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8th Harvest Moon Feast to be held at Tarbell's

Tarbell’s, created by award-winning restaurateur and Emmy-winning TV host Mark Tarbell, has partnered with the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (for the second year in a row to host the eighth Harvest Moon Feast Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The anticipated event, raising over $100,000 last year, will benefit C-CAP and the 9,000 students in Arizona who receive the culinary, job and life skills training the 32-year-old nonprofit provides, according to a press release.

“We’re very excited to welcome the community back for the 8th Harvest Moon Feast at Tarbell’s,” C-CAP program director Jill Smith stated in the release. “We are proud to partner with the Tarbell’s team who is passionate about culinary arts and hospitality excellence and has been integral to supporting and developing the future’s next food and beverage stars.”

Tickets are on-sale now starting at $125 and guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon as space at this annual fundraiser is limited, and tickets go quickly, the release explained.

Guests are welcome to enjoy a variety of innovative culinary creations made by high school culinary teams and their chef mentors, premium cocktails, wine and live musical entertainment by Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O’s, a band featuring chef Mark Tarbell himself.

Also, if pre-purchased with your ticket, guests can receive a copy, autographed in-person, of celebrity chef Brother Luck’s memoir, “No Lucks Given.”

In addition to being a beloved community event, this fundraiser allows aspiring culinary students to branch into the community, gain real-world cooking experience with expert chefs and helps raise funds to provide career pathways, scholarships and employment success for high school students, the release stated.

As explained in the release, Tarbell serves on the national board of directors and the regional/Arizona advisory council for C-CAP, the workforce development nonprofit that provides under-served teens a pathway to success in seven regions across the United States.

“I am so honored to host this amazing event with C-CAP again this year,” Tarbell stated in the release. “It’s always such a pleasure to see the community come together to enjoy great food, company and help out an inspiring cause that I, as a chef, am very passionate about.”

General admission tickets are $125 (without Brother Luck’s memoir) or $150 (with the signed book) and both tickets include event entry at 6:30 p.m., food and craft cocktails/wine.

Early access admission tickets are $175 (without the book) or $200 (with the signed book) and both tickets include one-hour early entry into the event (5:30  - 6:30 p.m.), food and craft cocktails/wine.

For sponsorship opportunities with exclusive benefits and offerings ($1,500 - $25,000), donations or ticket purchases, see the link provided here .

For event updates, follow @tarbellsrestaurant and @ccaparizona on social media.

