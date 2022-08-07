Read full article on original website
New details released after officer shot suspect during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials have released new details after officers shot a man during a standoff in Oklahoma City. At 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman called 911 from Florida stating a man was on her front porch in OKC. She stated he was armed with a pistol and shouldn’t have been at her home.
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle
Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
KOCO
Two young women shot in fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Two young women were shot at in a fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County. One of the women was sent to the hospital. Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Adrianna O’Daniel, whose truck was shot at, said...
Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision
Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KOCO
Ambulances respond after fire at Oklahoma City nursing home
EMSA ambulances were called to an Oklahoma City nursing home after a fire ignited Wednesday evening.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
KOCO
Bicyclist, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two people to a hospital after a motorcycle and bicycle were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said a car hit a bicyclist, knocking the rider into a motorcycle around 6 a.m. near Southwest 21st Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
KOCO
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
Police investigate after pedestrian hit by car in Norman
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian in Norman.
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
