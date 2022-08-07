ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Axios

Dems on the brink of sweeping Medicare changes

Democrats are on the cusp of making the most significant changes to Medicare in more than a decade, which would bring lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for some of the program's 64 million enrollees. Why it matters: New limits on how much patients will have to pay for medicines...
Axios

The long road to the climate bill

The Democrats' climate bill that the House is expected to take up Friday follows decades of legislative failure on climate change — which could end because of a change in strategy and changing circumstances. Why it matters: If the bill passes and heads to President Biden's desk, experts say...
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Axios

HIPAA faces test in new abortion reality

Doctors are weighing the legal risks of turning over ultrasounds and other personal health records if prosecutors or law enforcement demand the information to enforce state abortion bans. Why it matters: The new post-Roe landscape is testing the suitability of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA. The...
Axios

President Biden signs bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits

President Biden signed the PACT Act into law Wednesday, expanding health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Driving the news: The bipartisan bill is the biggest expansion to veterans' health care and benefits in the last three decades, the White House said. Details: The Honoring Our Promise...
Axios

Abortion investigations would be prohibited under Des Moines proposal

Des Moines police would not be able to investigate complaints about health care providers that facilitate access to abortion under a resolution shared with Axios that was drafted by city councilperson Josh Mandelbaum. It would also direct city staffers to draft an ordinance to prohibit discrimination in housing or employment...
Axios

FTX launches crypto public education campaign

Digital asset exchange FTX has launched a web campaign to bring the public around on cryptocurrency, called "Get to Know Crypto." Why it matters: Starting with the White House's executive order this spring, 2022 has become the year policymakers have moved beyond holding the odd hearing about the industry and actually started drafting laws. They are more likely to actually enact laws if they have informed voters.
Axios Boston

Everyday buys are getting more expensive in Boston

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe latest Boston area pricing data confirm what our shrinking bank account balances show: Housing, food and energy costs are still too damn high.By the numbers: The inflation rate for everyday expenses jumped 7.5% between May 2021 and May 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) — the highest annual increase since November 1981.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics attributes this historic rise in part to growing housing and motor vehicle costs.Zoom in: Food prices also played a major role, rising 8.7% over the 12-month period — also the largest jump since 1981. The cost of food at home rose 9.2%, and the cost of eating out rose 7.6%.Steph's thought bubble: Even Two Buck Chuck is long gone in this economy (H/T Gal Tziperman Lotan).
Axios Denver

Inflation rise moderates in July, but costs in Colorado still elevated, new data show

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosColorado's inflation rate dipped ever so slightly in July — a small but welcome reprieve.By the numbers: The 12-month inflation rate fell to 8.2%, down from 8.3% in May, according to numbers published Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.Yes, but: In Colorado, prices rose 1.7% for the two months ending in July, driven largely by increasing energy costs (up 9%) and food (up 3.2%), regional commissioner Michael Hirnia noted.What they're saying: Chris Brown, an economist at the conservative-leaning, business-funded Common Sense Institute in Colorado, says costs still outpace earnings.In July, he said the average household spent $821 more because of inflation.
