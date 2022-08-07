Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants. Muscogee County deputies say Cryshunda Manuel had 22 felony warrants for identity theft and one misdemeanor warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued those warrants. On August 9, MCSO’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
wfxl.com
APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
VIDEO: 4 women arrested after deputy causes car to spin during chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four women are in custody after deputies say they went on a shoplifting spree before trying to speed away from officers. Dawson County deputies say a group of four women shoplifted from Outlet stores before trying to escape down Ga. 400. Shortly after, Forsyth County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department: Juvenile in custody after multiple crimes
A juvenile is in custody after committing multiple crimes, police say. The initial incident occurred on July 22. Officers responded to the 1300-block of S McKinley Street in reference to a suspicious person. They made contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses reported seeing the juvenile with a firearm. The...
Car crashes into tree at West Macon Walmart, deputies investigate possible shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Despite reports of shots being fired at Walmart, Investigators don't believe any were fired at this time, and no one was shot. In a response to...
Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Victory Drive in South Columbus. According to CPD’s official Twitter account, the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. Investigators are currently collecting information. Please avoid the area for the time being. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as […]
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, deputies performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses.
wgxa.tv
Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
Houston County law enforcement, Georgia state troopers arrest 65 in weekend crime crackdown
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police, Houston County deputies, and Georgia State Patrol troopers say they made about 65 arrests and stops over the weekend in an effort to crack down on crime. According to a Facebook post from the Warner Robins Police Department Monday, law enforcement launched...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
'Gun violence hurts everyone': Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart. For more...
WTVM
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
wgxa.tv
Nine Thomaston residents among 22 charged in drug ring bust
THOMASTON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Nine people from Thomaston have been charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking ring investigation, along with 13 others from around the state. Darius Wellmaker, Nehemiah "Brazy" Johnson, Natashia Antley, Krystal Juarez Norman, Dixie Bailey, and Joshua McAfee all face charges of conspiracy to possess...
wgxa.tv
Busted for Booze: Undercover investigation in Jones Co. nets nine stores serving minors
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Straight up, that's the way Jones County Criminal investigator and Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton says the sheriff's office is serving up citations for serving underage minors. "We identified all the retail establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol within Jones County, we're talking about discount stores, gas...
Police release video showing wanted suspect in deadly apartment shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released a video of a man whom they said shot and killed another. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW near Pierce Avenue NW. Police said one man died in the shooting. The video...
Comments / 1