Taylor County, GA

WTVM

Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants. Muscogee County deputies say Cryshunda Manuel had 22 felony warrants for identity theft and one misdemeanor warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued those warrants. On August 9, MCSO’s...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department: Juvenile in custody after multiple crimes

A juvenile is in custody after committing multiple crimes, police say. The initial incident occurred on July 22. Officers responded to the 1300-block of S McKinley Street in reference to a suspicious person. They made contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses reported seeing the juvenile with a firearm. The...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Victory Drive in South Columbus. According to CPD’s official Twitter account, the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. Investigators are currently collecting information. Please avoid the area for the time being. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WTVM

2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Nine Thomaston residents among 22 charged in drug ring bust

THOMASTON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Nine people from Thomaston have been charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking ring investigation, along with 13 others from around the state. Darius Wellmaker, Nehemiah "Brazy" Johnson, Natashia Antley, Krystal Juarez Norman, Dixie Bailey, and Joshua McAfee all face charges of conspiracy to possess...
THOMASTON, GA

