The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO