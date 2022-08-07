The Forrest Rogers Memorial means so much, to so many people in so many different ways, that it is not just another Memorial event. Since 1971, Grandview Speedway management has been paying tribute to Forrest Rogers, the man who had the dream of building his own racetrack, then with the help of his son Bruce and the rest of the family, made the dream come true in building and operating the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked racetrack on the hill in Bechtelsville, Pa. known to all as Grandview Speedway.

BECHTELSVILLE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO