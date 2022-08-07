Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a “disaster” for the UFC
Chael Sonnen is explaining why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a ‘disaster’ for the UFC. It will be Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on Saturday November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281 in the middleweight main event, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall announces his immediate retirement from MMA
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has announced his immediate retirement from MMA. Uriah Hall, 38, (17-11 MMA) has competed 19 times under the UFC banner and was a perennial contender in the middleweight division. ‘Primetime’ is coming off two losses in a row, to Andre Minuz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276...
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
Conor McGregor's days as a champion are 'done,' UFC king Kamaru Usman said
The UFC champ Kamaru Usman said he'd still fight Conor McGregor anyway as it would be a massive event: "Absolutely, I'd grab that check."
Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer for a big-money fight at Wembley Stadium
It’s finally going ahead. Jake Paul has accepted KSI’s challenge to a winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley. YouTube scrollers and boxing fans alike will be excited to hear that the big-money grudge match, which has been in the works for what seems like years, is actually happening. The fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez training for Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy
By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez posted footage of his training camp on Monday in preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. What we see from the workout is Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is putting effort into his combination punching and mobility. These were two areas that his last opponent, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol, took advantage of on May 7th.
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: The return of 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury shakes up Top 10
When WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury repeatedly insisted before and in the days after his April 23 KO of Dillian Whyte that he was retired for good, it seemed unlikely he was serious but he was adamant. So he was removed from the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings. But on Tuesday,...
BoxingNews24.com
If Chris Eubank Jr is above 158.5, fight is off against Conor Benn
By Barry Holbrook: Trainer Tony Simms says the maximum limit for the weigh-in for the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn is 158.5 lbs for their 157-lb catchweight fight on October 8th. If Eubank Jr comes in over the 158.5-lb limit, the fight is off, says Simms. It would be...
'I'm not an idiot': UFC 277 judge responds to Joe Rogan, critics of controversial scorecard
MMA judge Seth Fuller admits he’s not supposed to speak publicly about scoring fights, but in a recently published video he did so for nearly 30 minutes. The rule isn’t exclusive to Fuller. Many state athletic commissions forbid officials from speaking publicly. That apparently includes the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the commissioning body Fuller worked for as he judged UFC 277 bouts on July 30 in Dallas.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez says he’ll put Ryan Garcia “to sleep”
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez warns Ryan Garcia that he’ll “put him to sleep” if the two fight later this year. Assuming Teofimo isn’t permanently scarred from his loss to George Kambosos Jr last November, he’ll have an excellent chance of beating Ryan Garcia. Teofimo...
BoxingNews24.com
DAZN PPV: Eubank Jr And Benn Clash In Mega Fight At The O2 In London!
Sensational showdown lands on October 8, live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will collide in a colossal catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, 30 years on from their iconic fathers’ second showdown at Old Trafford.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th
By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
