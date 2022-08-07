ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat

Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”

Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it

Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
Canelo Alvarez training for Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez posted footage of his training camp on Monday in preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. What we see from the workout is Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is putting effort into his combination punching and mobility. These were two areas that his last opponent, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol, took advantage of on May 7th.
If Chris Eubank Jr is above 158.5, fight is off against Conor Benn

By Barry Holbrook: Trainer Tony Simms says the maximum limit for the weigh-in for the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn is 158.5 lbs for their 157-lb catchweight fight on October 8th. If Eubank Jr comes in over the 158.5-lb limit, the fight is off, says Simms. It would be...
'I'm not an idiot': UFC 277 judge responds to Joe Rogan, critics of controversial scorecard

MMA judge Seth Fuller admits he’s not supposed to speak publicly about scoring fights, but in a recently published video he did so for nearly 30 minutes. The rule isn’t exclusive to Fuller. Many state athletic commissions forbid officials from speaking publicly. That apparently includes the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the commissioning body Fuller worked for as he judged UFC 277 bouts on July 30 in Dallas.
Teofimo Lopez says he’ll put Ryan Garcia “to sleep”

By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez warns Ryan Garcia that he’ll “put him to sleep” if the two fight later this year. Assuming Teofimo isn’t permanently scarred from his loss to George Kambosos Jr last November, he’ll have an excellent chance of beating Ryan Garcia. Teofimo...
DAZN PPV: Eubank Jr And Benn Clash In Mega Fight At The O2 In London!

Sensational showdown lands on October 8, live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will collide in a colossal catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, 30 years on from their iconic fathers’ second showdown at Old Trafford.
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th

By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
