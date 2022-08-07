Read full article on original website
'There was staff that had their hair pulled out': Mental health crisis creates strain on NC health care workers
For nearly two years, WRAL Investigates has covered the mental health toll created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bottom line is this: At a time when more people need help than ever, the state simply doesn't have enough therapists and counselors to meet the demand. As WRAL Investigates found, it...
WRAL
Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Founder of new Raleigh recovery facility shares his story of addiction and the center's plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the last 20 years, more than 28,000 North Carolinians have died because of a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And substance abuse has only increased as a result of the pandemic. That's why a new facility in the Triangle is trying to help.
Group bashing child protective services pressures Durham County officials, raising safety concerns
Durham, N.C. — A North Carolina advocacy group is using high-pressure tactics to push officials in Durham County and elsewhere to return children taken away from families by child protection services. County officials say the group’s tactics are making it difficult for social workers to do their jobs.
A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down
A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
'We're not eating': Raleigh Parents struggle making decisions as grocery items continue rising
New inflation data shows the rate is going down, but economists says there's still a long way to go as grocery cost continue to rise.
cbs17
What to know when facing an eviction in NC
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
What hand holding has to do with relationships
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
WRAL
Durham County social workers express concern for their safety after activists protest
Durham, N.C. — Durham County leaders are concerned about an activist group that’s been protesting outside the County Human Services Building. WRAL News has obtained email messages that show workers in the Child Protective Services Office feel they’re being threatened by the group called Operation Stop CPS.
Sip n' Stroll Downtown: Raleigh social district allowing open containers of alcohol begins Monday
Grab your drinks and your walking shoes, downtown Raleigh is about to try something new.
cbs17
Durham County plans to use the Old Durham boys and girls club building for more than just Bull City United, commissioner says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night, Durham County Commissioners voted to spend $6 million to purchase the old Boys and Girls Club on East Pettigrew Street to turn it into the headquarters for the violence interrupter program, Bull City United. Bull City United is a group of 25...
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
WRAL
After devastating fire, Knightdale community bands together to help family
After devastating fire, Knightdale community bands together to help family. Last Thursday, their Knightdale home was burned. Tuesday, the family watched as what was left was torn down. But, the family's community is working to make sure something new can rise from the ashes on Fayetteville Street. Reporter: Eric Miller.
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
Durham County will buy Hope Valley shopping center and slice of land in Hayti
The Board of Elections will move into an old Kroger inside a Durham strip mall that’s sat empty since 2018, when the grocer pulled out of the Triangle.
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows hotel’s unsanitary conditions
"The conditions there were just horrible. We were traumatized because we've never seen anything like that in our lives.”
cbs17
Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
Durham residents question effectiveness of anti-violence group ahead of vote on new $6M HQ
Bull City United started in Durham in 2016. The group includes former gang members. The idea is that they can connect with people engaged in violence and show them a better way. Robert Belcher worked for the group from 2019 to 2021. He said despite getting millions of dollars from...
