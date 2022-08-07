Read full article on original website
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Kansas man convicted of illegal autopsies banned from business in state
Shawn Percells, convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas, is banned from doing similar business in Kansas in the future.
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line
An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department surrounded an apartment complex on Wednesday night looking for a wanted man. The police presence is due to someone who is barricaded inside of the Monterey Apartments at 1015 SW Garfield Ave., according to police. However, a media release from TPD at 8:55 p.m. reported that after TPD’s […]
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
Manhattan car crash injures 2, shuts down intersection
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported by the Riley County Police Department to have temporarily shut down an intersection in Manhattan. According to the RCPD, a car crash involving three vehicles was reported at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of South Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Unidentified man found in 1983
A mystery continues to surround the identity of a man decades after his body was found in northeast Kansas. On Feb. 24, 1983, the body of a man was found in Doniphan County. According to case records with the Department of Justice, investigators believe the man was Caucasian, then anywhere from 40 to 60 years old, which would make him about 80 to 100 years old today. The man had at least two small tattoos on his body.
WIBW
Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
WIBW
Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary
With the primary behind us, KSNT News looked at the role misinformation could have had on voters.
3 News Now
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
