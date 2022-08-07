ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line

An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

1 killed in wreck near Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department surrounded an apartment complex on Wednesday night looking for a wanted man. The police presence is due to someone who is barricaded inside of the Monterey Apartments at 1015 SW Garfield Ave., according to police. However, a media release from TPD at 8:55 p.m. reported that after TPD’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#University Of Kansas#Fort Riley#Violent Crime#The Travelers Inn
WIBW

Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
RILEY, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan car crash injures 2, shuts down intersection

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported by the Riley County Police Department to have temporarily shut down an intersection in Manhattan. According to the RCPD, a car crash involving three vehicles was reported at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of South Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Unidentified man found in 1983

A mystery continues to surround the identity of a man decades after his body was found in northeast Kansas. On Feb. 24, 1983, the body of a man was found in Doniphan County. According to case records with the Department of Justice, investigators believe the man was Caucasian, then anywhere from 40 to 60 years old, which would make him about 80 to 100 years old today. The man had at least two small tattoos on his body.
DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy