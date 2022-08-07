Chris Ferguson Scores $20,000 Ernie Shelton’s USA 100 Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Polevoy and Harper Score First Wins of the Season

Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Drivers advised to avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg area at night July 25 - 29Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Food pantries and free meals for kids in Fredericksburg through July 23Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Jacob Construction Racing: Cole Custer Richmond Advance
● It’s back to short-track racing for the first time since a three-pack of races in April for Cole Custer and the No. 41 Jacob Construction Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). They’ll take to the .75-mile oval at Richmond (Va.) Raceway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400.
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Richmond Race Advance
● History at Richmond: In 20 starts, Almirola has earned seven top-10 finishes, two top-fives, and has led one lap on the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval. In his last seven qualifying attempts there, he has started outside the top-10 just twice with a best start of. sixth in the...
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Richmond
23 DOWN, 23 TO GO: After 23 of 26 NASCAR Cup Series regular season races, Kyle Larson sits fifth in the driver standings – 142 points behind leader and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Playoff points will be awarded to the top 10 drivers in the standings following the Aug. 27 Daytona International Speedway event with 15 markers awarded to first place, 10 to second, eight to third, seven to fourth, and so on. The driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is only 23 points out of second position entering this weekend’s race at Richmond Raceway.
RFK Weekly Advance | Richmond II
Overall, RFK has 360 starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a total of 15 wins, 89 top-five and 150 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have sat on the pole 14 times and led 4,960 laps across NASCAR’s three major touring series. To Xfinity and Beyond. RFK has earned nine victories, 43...
No ordinary golf cart: South Carolina man hopes to break own speed record
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Fort Mill, South Carolina, man will try next week to break his own world record for the fastest golf cart. Robby Steen, who set the record in 2014 by going 118.76 mph, has spent the last 20 years chasing world records. His strategy was to build publicity […]
Richmond Gives Ankrum Another Shot for Short Track Success
Budding Short Tracker … Richmond Raceway plays hosts to the third short track event of the 2022 season on Saturday night and Tyler Ankrum looks to extend his short track aptitude. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a potent track record in Virginia’s capital with two top-five finishes in as many starts at the three-quarter mile facility. Ankrum and the No. 16 team are fresh off their best result of the season at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) after scoring a sixth-place finish and are in position to be a playoff spoiler on Saturday evening.
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Safeway Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Richmond Preview
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Safeway team head into the second race of the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, where they are the defending race winners. Nemechek led a race-high 114 laps and held off a late charge from KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch in last year’s event to claim the second of his series-leading five victories in 2022. In addition to collecting a victory in his lone Truck Series start at Richmond, Nemechek has made five Xfinity Series starts at the 0.75-mile track, tallying 171 laps led, two top-five and three top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 8.0. Earlier this season, Nemechek piloted the No. 18 GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing at the Virginia facility, leading a race-high 135 laps before finishing second. He has also made one Cup Series start at Richmond in 2020, bringing home a 30th-place finish.
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Richmond Raceway
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 SureDone / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST. - About SureDone: Reducing your time spent on operational tasks and freeing up time to focus on sales, SureDone provides global multichannel listing, inventory and order management for growing businesses, brands, and enterprises with built in connections to marketplaces such as Auto Parts 4Less, eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Google, Facebook and Instagram, along with storefronts like Shopify and BigCommerce. It also includes a flexible automation engine, connecting to suppliers and internal systems, supporting the import and export of inventory, pricing, order and product data in almost any format, and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical. Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. On the web: www.SureDone.com or contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Kyle Busch Playing Favorites
With nine wins at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in NASCAR’s top series, including a win there this past spring on the dirt surface, Kyle Busch and many of his fans consider Bristol to be his best track. While Busch’s stats are quite strong at Bristol, there’s one other track...
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance
Only three weeks remain until the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs begin Sept. 4 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain and the No. 1 Moose Fraternity team hope they can use those three weeks to build momentum as well as earn a few more wins and playoff points. Chastain, a...
FedEx Racing Express Facts – Richmond Raceway
Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. Michigan Recap: The FedEx Racing team led 38 laps and won stage two of last weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Hamlin was...
Weekend Preview: Richmond Raceway
Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick certainly earned one of the most dramatic victories of the 2022 season last weekend at Michigan International Speedway. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion’s win, his first in the last 65 races, catapulted him from 17th place in the standings into Playoff contention with only three races remaining to set the 16-driver field.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
Todd Gilliland Ready to Rebound at Richmond
The Pete Store, a network of Peterbilt truck dealerships, will again partner with Front Row Motorsports. Todd Gilliland will race the No. 38 The Pete Store Ford Mustang this weekend at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway. With locations spanning the eastern United States, The Pete Store offers sales, service, leasing, parts,...
Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
North Carolina's Appalachian State University defrauded of almost $2 million in international scheme, DOJ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three men have been extradited from the United Kingdom and face charges tied to email fraud schemes that affected businesses and colleges in North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. Of those three men, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said two are charged with defrauding Appalachian State University out of $1.9 million.
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
Smith Looks to Grab Number One Playoff Standing
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com team are ready to win in the NASCAR Camping World Series Playoffs. Their next opportunity comes this Saturday night at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The team currently sits second in the playoff standings, but a win can catapult the team back to the...
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
