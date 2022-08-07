Chris Ferguson Scores $20,000 Ernie Shelton’s USA 100 Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Polevoy and Harper Score First Wins of the Season

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 SureDone / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST. - About SureDone: Reducing your time spent on operational tasks and freeing up time to focus on sales, SureDone provides global multichannel listing, inventory and order management for growing businesses, brands, and enterprises with built in connections to marketplaces such as Auto Parts 4Less, eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Google, Facebook and Instagram, along with storefronts like Shopify and BigCommerce. It also includes a flexible automation engine, connecting to suppliers and internal systems, supporting the import and export of inventory, pricing, order and product data in almost any format, and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical. Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. On the web: www.SureDone.com or contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO