Bechtelsville, PA

Speedway Digest

Forrest Rogers Memorial Honors Track Founder, Pays Winner $10,000 This Saturday at Grandview

The Forrest Rogers Memorial means so much, to so many people in so many different ways, that it is not just another Memorial event. Since 1971, Grandview Speedway management has been paying tribute to Forrest Rogers, the man who had the dream of building his own racetrack, then with the help of his son Bruce and the rest of the family, made the dream come true in building and operating the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked racetrack on the hill in Bechtelsville, Pa. known to all as Grandview Speedway.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bechtelsville, PA
Progressive Rail Roading

Reading & Northern adds new passenger train to Jim Thorpe fleet

The Reading, Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad this week added a new passenger coach to its Lehigh Gorge fleet in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. Dubbed the Pagoda, or Coach No. 450, the passenger car is named after the Reading Pagoda found south of Reading, Pennsylvania. It’s a heavyweight six-axle car built in the 1920s, originally destined for Illinois Central Railroad. The coach was recently purchased in a rail-car auction, Reading and Northern officials said in a press release.
JIM THORPE, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory Run State Park

- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.
JIM THORPE, PA
lebtown.com

It’s your chance to live like an industrial tycoon at Annville’s Millard Mansion

When it was built, it was said to be one of the most elaborate and expensive homes ever constructed in the entire Lebanon Valley. The stately Millard Mansion sits at the entrance to the Pennsy Supply quarry in Annville, from whence lime has been mined in prodigious quantities since the late 1880s. The quarry was taken over by Jacob Millard at the turn of the century and remained in control by the scions of that early Lebanon industrial family which still gives its name to Millardsville in the eastern part of the county.
ANNVILLE, PA
#Grandview
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA

“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
POTTSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

Bell & Evans wins national industry award for new $360M Euro-inspired plant

Fredericksburg-based chicken company Bell & Evans received Food Engineering’s Plant of the Year award for its new $360 million facility. “Animal welfare is just one of the elements where the Fredericksburg facility excels, along with a thoughtful focus on every detail when it comes to food safety, automation, sustainability, energy savings, staff satisfaction and much more, which is why we’re giving Bell & Evans our 2022 Plant of the Year award,” said the industry outlet in its announcement of the decision.
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

