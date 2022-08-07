Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Is that "British Baseball"? Nope - Cricket is in the USASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
The Forrest Rogers Memorial means so much, to so many people in so many different ways, that it is not just another Memorial event. Since 1971, Grandview Speedway management has been paying tribute to Forrest Rogers, the man who had the dream of building his own racetrack, then with the help of his son Bruce and the rest of the family, made the dream come true in building and operating the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked racetrack on the hill in Bechtelsville, Pa. known to all as Grandview Speedway.
New Britain Herald
Delaware is off to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship game after defeating Pennsylvania 5-4 Tuesday night. A game-winning, three-run home run by Peter Hudson in the sixth inning has now put the team just one win away from the World Series in Williamsport. “I’m just so proud of these boys and...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year.
Jordan Dissin.Image via Philadelphia Phillies. Pottstown native Jordan Dissin is now officially a member of the Phillies organization after signing a contract with the team that selected him in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft, writes Ty Daubert for Phillies Nation.
Progressive Rail Roading
The Reading, Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad this week added a new passenger coach to its Lehigh Gorge fleet in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. Dubbed the Pagoda, or Coach No. 450, the passenger car is named after the Reading Pagoda found south of Reading, Pennsylvania. It’s a heavyweight six-axle car built in the 1920s, originally destined for Illinois Central Railroad. The coach was recently purchased in a rail-car auction, Reading and Northern officials said in a press release.
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
pennbets.com
Mount Airy Casino Resort stood out months ago as one of few casinos in Pennsylvania to ban indoor smoking, but a state hearing last week for its periodic licensing renewal made clear that’s no longer the case. Casino officials confirmed at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board public hearing in...
PhillyBite
- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.
WGAL
CENTER SQUARE, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold last year will soon expire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The unclaimed winning ticket from the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021, was sold at the Wawa at 1015 Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
lebtown.com
When it was built, it was said to be one of the most elaborate and expensive homes ever constructed in the entire Lebanon Valley. The stately Millard Mansion sits at the entrance to the Pennsy Supply quarry in Annville, from whence lime has been mined in prodigious quantities since the late 1880s. The quarry was taken over by Jacob Millard at the turn of the century and remained in control by the scions of that early Lebanon industrial family which still gives its name to Millardsville in the eastern part of the county.
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Perhaps the car was overheating and need to cool off, or the driver misunderstood how carpooling works, but no matter the reason it's clear that diving and driving should not mix. A red Jeep with its headlights still on was pulled from a Dauphin County swimming pool on Sunday, August...
morethanthecurve.com
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
phl17.com
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
lebtown.com
Fredericksburg-based chicken company Bell & Evans received Food Engineering’s Plant of the Year award for its new $360 million facility. “Animal welfare is just one of the elements where the Fredericksburg facility excels, along with a thoughtful focus on every detail when it comes to food safety, automation, sustainability, energy savings, staff satisfaction and much more, which is why we’re giving Bell & Evans our 2022 Plant of the Year award,” said the industry outlet in its announcement of the decision.
A well-known actress with Bucks County roots will be acting in an upcoming series based on a women’s baseball league formed during World War II. Members of the editorial staff at Windobi wrote about the local actress’ upcoming role. Molly Ephraim, who has performed in movies such as...
Speedway Digest
