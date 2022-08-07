Lesser powered Sportsman Modified of Jaden Brown beats 'em all in Del Hahn Tribute 77-lapper Modified main at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Forrest Rogers Memorial Honors Track Founder, Pays Winner $10,000 This Saturday at Grandview
The Forrest Rogers Memorial means so much, to so many people in so many different ways, that it is not just another Memorial event. Since 1971, Grandview Speedway management has been paying tribute to Forrest Rogers, the man who had the dream of building his own racetrack, then with the help of his son Bruce and the rest of the family, made the dream come true in building and operating the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked racetrack on the hill in Bechtelsville, Pa. known to all as Grandview Speedway.
Alleged dealer in fatal OD of Slate Belt sports standout is freed amid trial delay
The alleged supplier of drugs that led to the overdose death of Pen Argyl Area High School sports standout Michael “Mikey” Racciato has been released on bail amid delays in his case going to trial. Christopher Ferrante, 42, of Macungie, was released after Northampton County Judge John Morganelli...
Progressive Rail Roading
Reading & Northern adds new passenger train to Jim Thorpe fleet
The Reading, Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad this week added a new passenger coach to its Lehigh Gorge fleet in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. Dubbed the Pagoda, or Coach No. 450, the passenger car is named after the Reading Pagoda found south of Reading, Pennsylvania. It’s a heavyweight six-axle car built in the 1920s, originally destined for Illinois Central Railroad. The coach was recently purchased in a rail-car auction, Reading and Northern officials said in a press release.
lvpnews.com
LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th
Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
WFMZ-TV Online
1571 Van Buren Road Palmer Township
Plans for 5 new limited-distribution buildings in Palmer Twp. step closer to approval. The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at 1571 Van Buren Road and Main Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville
PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Power outage hits hundreds in downtown Easton on a sweltering night
Power was out for some in downtown Easton on a sweltering Monday evening while the Lehigh Valley dealt with a persistent heat wave. As of 8 p.m., Met-Ed reported equipment damage knocked out power to 100 to 500 customers near Centre Square. The company estimated power would be back by 11 p.m.
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
Actress, Bucks County Native, To Star in Upcoming Series on WWII Women’s Baseball League
A well-known actress with Bucks County roots will be acting in an upcoming series based on a women’s baseball league formed during World War II. Members of the editorial staff at Windobi wrote about the local actress’ upcoming role. Molly Ephraim, who has performed in movies such as...
pennbets.com
Mount Airy Allows Smoking Within Casino Again, Which Draws Some Fire
Mount Airy Casino Resort stood out months ago as one of few casinos in Pennsylvania to ban indoor smoking, but a state hearing last week for its periodic licensing renewal made clear that’s no longer the case. Casino officials confirmed at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board public hearing in...
buckscountyherald.com
Three state highways to close for pipe replacement in Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7 a.mj. to 4 p.m., Wismer Road/Carversville...
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
Route 22 accident near Route 512 causes backup early in Monday evening rush
UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT reported that the accident was cleared but there were still some delays in the area. ORIGINAL POST: An afternoon accident on Route 22 has closed one westbound lane and caused backups early for the evening rush hour. The left lane was closed in the...
A historic look at Easton’s Bush & Bull department store (PHOTOS)
If the buildings around Easton’s Centre Square could talk, they would have much to say. Years before the Family Dollar store occupied its location, the Bush & Bull department store was once there.
Mercury
Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks
The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catalytic converters cut from box trucks at Lehigh County business
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft, this one at a business in Lehigh County. Two people stole catalytic converters from four box trucks at Sid Harvey's, an HVAC parts distributor, on East Race Street in Hanover Township, officials said. They arrived in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water shoots into the air after large sinkhole forms in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A road is closed after a large sinkhole started forming in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole formed in the 800 block of East Wayne Avenue, according to a Facebook post from township police. Police posted a video of water shooting into the air...
Speedway Digest
