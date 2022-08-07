– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on the planned main event for WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is currently scheduled for the show. However, the return of Karrion Kross to WWE last week has led to rumors of Karrion Kross being inserted into the title feud after he assaulted Drew McIntyre last week on SmackDown.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO