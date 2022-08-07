Read full article on original website
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
What Should Be the AEW All Out Main Event?
AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago has always been a hub for AEW, and even more so since the First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. The main event of every AEW pay-per-view to date has been the AEW...
Another Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Emergence
PWInsider reports that an Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship match has been added to tomorrow night’s Emergence PPV. Brian Myers will defend against Bhupinder Gujjar. The show happens at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, airing on FITE TV and Impact+. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact World Championship: Josh...
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced the first bouts for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place in Charleston, West Virginia and airs live on TBS:. * AEW World Trios Tournament Tournament Match: Young Bucks & TBA vs. Andrade El...
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
AEW News: Update On Mance Warner’s Contract Status With AEW, Mortimer Plumtree Backstage, AEW Dynamite Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Mance Warner has not signed a deal with AEW at this time. Warner wrestled on an episode of AEW Dark, then lost to Jon Moxley on last week’s Rampage. – It was also noted that former TNA personality Mortimer Plumtree was backstage last nigh at...
Best of Alex Shelley Available to Watch for Free on IMPACT! Plus
– Impact Wrestling has announced that the Best of Alex Shelley is now free to watch on IMPACT! Plus for a limited time. You can check out the free Alex Shelley videos HERE. Here’s all the details:. Watch the Best of Alex Shelley FREE for a Limited Time on...
Big Time Wrestling Announces The Great Fall Bash Fan Fest for October
– Big Time Wrestling has announced The Great Fall Bash Fan Fest, which will take place on October 15 at OUC Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. Here are the full lineup and details:. Double D’s Auction House presents Big Time Wrestling’s The Great Fall Bash. Ohio University Chillicothe...
Gail Kim Says the Door Is Open for Paige to Come to Impact Wrestling
– During a recent edition with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim said the “door is open” for Paige (aka Saraya Bevis) to come to Impact Wrestling. Gail Kim stated the following (via Fightful):. “Never say never....
Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on the planned main event for WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is currently scheduled for the show. However, the return of Karrion Kross to WWE last week has led to rumors of Karrion Kross being inserted into the title feud after he assaulted Drew McIntyre last week on SmackDown.
Austin Vanderford Interested In Doing More Wrestling Once His MMA Career Ends
Austin Vanderford has made a few appearances on AEW TV alongside his wife Paige VanZant, and the Bellator fighter would be interested in doing more with the company. Vanderford recently talked with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald about his experiences on AEW TV and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir Get Team Name on AEW Dark
The team Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have a name following this week’s AEW Dark. On Tuesday’s episode, Rose and Shafir defeated Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro and after the match, Vickie cut a promo saying that they are know known as the Beast of Burdens.
Various News: Triple H Remembers Gene LeBell, Jerry Lawler Opens New Restaurant, Jimmy Valiant 80th Birthday Celebration
– WWE executive Triple H has commented on the passing of wrestling legend Gene LeBell. LeBell tragically passed away earlier this week at the age of 89. Triple H wrote the following on LeBell:. “Gene LeBell remained a towering figure in the history and expansion of mixed martial arts and...
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo and Rush & Lucha Bros Do Battle on Dynamite, Jade Cargill Retains TBS Title
– Andrade El Idolo and Rush clashed with the Lucha Bros in a Tornado Tag Team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The two teams competed in the first hour, with Andrade and Rush coming out victorious:. – Jade Cargill retained her AEW TBS Championship in a match against...
UWN Golden Opportunity Results: World Title Match, More
The United Wrestling Network held their Golden Opportunity event on Tuesday night, with new champions being crowned and more. You can check out the results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Savanna Stone defeats Mylo. * Invictus Khash (with Prince Nana) defeats Sergio Santana. * Real Tehaka defeats Johnnie...
WWE News: Apollo Crews Takes Down Roderick Strong on NXT, Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams Highlights
– Apollo Crews defeated Roderick Strong on tonight’s WWE NXT as Diamond Mine continues to fracture. Tonight’s show saw Strong get incensed that the Creed Brothers were reviewing match footage with Crews and confronted the latter, challenging him to a match. The Creed Brothers didn’t show up to accompany Strong to the ring, similar to his ghosting them last week, and Strong took a loss to Crews:
Solo Sikoa Out of Action Due to Sprained PCL
Solo Sikoa will be away for the next month-plus, as revealed on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. During Tuesday’s episode, it was revealed in a backstage segment that Sikoa suffered a strained PCL and will be out of action for four to six weeks. Sikoa last competed on...
Bayley On The State Of The WWE Women’s Division, Wanting Women’s Tag Titles To Play ‘Very Important’ Role
In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bayley discussed the state of the WWE women’s division, her role as a locker room leader, and much more. You can read her comments below. Bayley on the state of the WWE women’s division and what opportunities she...
Brackets Revealed For AEW Trios Championship Tournament
AEW has revealed the brackets for the Trios Championship Tournament that will conclude at All Out. The company announced the brackets on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which are as follows:. * Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open. * Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, & Dragon Lee vs. The...
AEW News: New #1 Contender To Women’s Title Named On Dynamite, Miro Cuts Promo On House of Black
– We have a new #1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship as of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the reveal that with Kris Statlander out due to injury, Toni Storm is now the #1 contender to Thunder Rosa’s title:. – Tonight’s show...
