Dusty Baker returns from 5-game COVID absence
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker returned to the dugout Thursday after a five-game absence due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Jed Lowrie's Third Oakland Athletics Stint Ends With His Release
The A's released Jed Lowrie following a series of roster moves.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Dylan Cease is Not Real and a Cornfield Conspiracy)
It is a bit of a lighter slate in the MLB today, with only eight games, but one way to counteract that and make the day a little bit more exciting is with some No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets. There are some great bets out there today and I have brought you the absolute best I can find.
MLB・
3 Best Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Reds in Field of Dreams Game (Expect Someone to Go Yard Early)
One of the coolest venues in all of baseball, the Field of Dreams, plays host to the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Aug. 11. BetSided’s Iain MacMillan previewed this matchup, and explained how you can back the Reds without running into the Cubs’ red-hot bullpen. If...
MLB Underdog of the Day (It's the Orioles... Again)
Orioles +1.5 (-175) 9.5 (Over -120 / Under +100) Nobody has more wins as an underdog than the Baltimore Orioles, they are 46-48 as an underdog this season, with many of those losses coming during their early season struggles. Now, after being sellers at the trade deadline they are submitting their application as a real postseason contender.
Dylan Cease Should Be the AL Cy Young Favorite Over Justin Verlander
Want to learn a stat that will put the same expression on your face as George Takei's legendary "Oh my" moment?. Statistician Jay Cuda of Stathead found that since 1997, there have been four pitchers in Big League history with 160 or more strikeouts and an ERA below 2.00 after 22 starts.
Best and Worst MLB Teams to Bet on the Run Line
Now that we're in the final two months of the MLB season, we have plenty of data to help us decide who to bet on a daily basis. Run line is one of the most popular types of bets to place, especially when the moneyline odds are lopsided. To cash a run line bet on a favorite, you need them to win by at least two runs. If you're on the underdog, they can still lose by one run, and your bet will be a winner.
MLB・
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom made MLB history in electric debut
The Atlanta Braves are having a great season, and their rookie Vaughn Grissom just made it even better in his MLB debut. The Atlanta Braves have been on fire this season, and they are likely only getting better by the looks of their newest rookie Vaughn Grissom. The 21-year-old who...
