Atlanta, GA

FanSided

MLB Underdog of the Day (It's the Orioles... Again)

Orioles +1.5 (-175) 9.5 (Over -120 / Under +100) Nobody has more wins as an underdog than the Baltimore Orioles, they are 46-48 as an underdog this season, with many of those losses coming during their early season struggles. Now, after being sellers at the trade deadline they are submitting their application as a real postseason contender.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Best and Worst MLB Teams to Bet on the Run Line

Now that we're in the final two months of the MLB season, we have plenty of data to help us decide who to bet on a daily basis. Run line is one of the most popular types of bets to place, especially when the moneyline odds are lopsided. To cash a run line bet on a favorite, you need them to win by at least two runs. If you're on the underdog, they can still lose by one run, and your bet will be a winner.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

