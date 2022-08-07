ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

stillrealtous.com

Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE

WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
411mania.com

Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’

– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
411mania.com

Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities

Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
411mania.com

Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away

The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s...
411mania.com

NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
411mania.com

What Should Be the AEW All Out Main Event?

AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago has always been a hub for AEW, and even more so since the First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. The main event of every AEW pay-per-view to date has been the AEW...
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says He Has A Good Relationship With Tony Khan, Still Grateful To WWE

In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he still has a good relationship with Tony Khan following recent comments he made. Flair had noted that Khan forced some changes to the card for his last match, but he didn’t mind that. He also spoke out about criticism that he was ‘kissing WWE’s ass’ when he thanked them for putting him back in the signature intro on WWE TV. Here are highlights:
411mania.com

Mick Foley Files For New Trademark On Hardcore Legend

PWInsider reports that on August 7, Mick Foley filed to trademark the term ‘Hardcore Legend’ with the USPTO. The trademark is for:. – Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of comedy shows; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the first bouts for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place in Charleston, West Virginia and airs live on TBS:. * AEW World Trios Tournament Tournament Match: Young Bucks & TBA vs. Andrade El...
CHARLESTON, WV
411mania.com

Update on CM Punk’s Injury After His Return On AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, CM Punk made his return to AEW on last night’s Dynamite, helping to save Jon Moxley from the Jericho Appreciation Society. He then had a staredown with Moxley. PWInsider reports that Punk’s injury was indeed as bad as previously stated. He had surgery on the foot...
411mania.com

Another Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Emergence

PWInsider reports that an Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship match has been added to tomorrow night’s Emergence PPV. Brian Myers will defend against Bhupinder Gujjar. The show happens at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, airing on FITE TV and Impact+. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact World Championship: Josh...
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Fifteen Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fifteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita, Yuto Nakashima & YOSHI-HASHI. * CHAOS (Tomohiro...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video

– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Shows Aftermath From Hardway Cut On AEW Dynamite

In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho showed the aftermath of his match with Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho was busted open and PWInsider reports the spot was not planned. It was a hardway cut, likely from hitting the turnbuckle. Jericho wrote: “I went...
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
