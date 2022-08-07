Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
411mania.com
Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away
The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s...
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
411mania.com
What Should Be the AEW All Out Main Event?
AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago has always been a hub for AEW, and even more so since the First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. The main event of every AEW pay-per-view to date has been the AEW...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He Has A Good Relationship With Tony Khan, Still Grateful To WWE
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he still has a good relationship with Tony Khan following recent comments he made. Flair had noted that Khan forced some changes to the card for his last match, but he didn’t mind that. He also spoke out about criticism that he was ‘kissing WWE’s ass’ when he thanked them for putting him back in the signature intro on WWE TV. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Mick Foley Files For New Trademark On Hardcore Legend
PWInsider reports that on August 7, Mick Foley filed to trademark the term ‘Hardcore Legend’ with the USPTO. The trademark is for:. – Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of comedy shows; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
411mania.com
UPDATED: More Details On Announced Injury To Kris Statlander, Statlander Comments
UPDATE: In a post on Twitter, Kris Statlander commented on her latest knee injury, revealing that it’s not the one that was previously hurt. She previously suffered an ACL injury in June 2020 and didn’t return until April 2021. She wrote: “Welp. One knee fixed, one to go....
411mania.com
AEW News: Update On Mance Warner’s Contract Status With AEW, Mortimer Plumtree Backstage, AEW Dynamite Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Mance Warner has not signed a deal with AEW at this time. Warner wrestled on an episode of AEW Dark, then lost to Jon Moxley on last week’s Rampage. – It was also noted that former TNA personality Mortimer Plumtree was backstage last nigh at...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced the first bouts for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place in Charleston, West Virginia and airs live on TBS:. * AEW World Trios Tournament Tournament Match: Young Bucks & TBA vs. Andrade El...
411mania.com
Update on CM Punk’s Injury After His Return On AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, CM Punk made his return to AEW on last night’s Dynamite, helping to save Jon Moxley from the Jericho Appreciation Society. He then had a staredown with Moxley. PWInsider reports that Punk’s injury was indeed as bad as previously stated. He had surgery on the foot...
411mania.com
Another Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Emergence
PWInsider reports that an Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship match has been added to tomorrow night’s Emergence PPV. Brian Myers will defend against Bhupinder Gujjar. The show happens at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, airing on FITE TV and Impact+. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact World Championship: Josh...
411mania.com
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Fifteen Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fifteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita, Yuto Nakashima & YOSHI-HASHI. * CHAOS (Tomohiro...
411mania.com
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Shows Aftermath From Hardway Cut On AEW Dynamite
In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho showed the aftermath of his match with Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho was busted open and PWInsider reports the spot was not planned. It was a hardway cut, likely from hitting the turnbuckle. Jericho wrote: “I went...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley On Why He Wasn’t Satisfied With Brock Lesnar Match, Reason Build To Match Should’ve Been Different
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Bobby Lashley discussed why he wasn’t satisfied with his match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, the reason the build to the match should’ve been different, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bobby...
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley On A Potential Hurt Business Reunion In WWE, Why He Thinks Faction Got Over With Fans
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Bobby Lashley discussed his on-screen split from MVP, a potential Hurt Business reunion, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bobby Lashley on his on-screen split from MVP: “I think Omos needed something. If it would have...
