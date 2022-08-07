ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Lee's Summit water park facing accusations of racial discrimination

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee's Summit, Missouri, water park is facing accusations of racial discrimination after a weekend pool party planned for 250 teenagers was canceled. On Monday, it was a pretty typical day at Summit Waves, with visitors lining up to go down the water slides. But there were a few signs that controversy had started to pick up steam online.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party

Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

