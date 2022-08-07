Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
Lee’s Summit mayor calls for change after Summit Waves incident
Lee's Summit mayor calls for review of Summit Waves diversity and inclusion process after family claims discrimination at weekend party.
KCTV 5
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
KMBC.com
Medical dispensaries are ready, and have a leg up, if marijuana is fully legalized in Missouri
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New ballot language could legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri. It's on the ballot for voters to decide in November. In North Kansas City, a dispensary, BesaMe Wellness, already has a medical license. That means it would be easier for this business to go recreational.
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
KMBC.com
Lee's Summit water park facing accusations of racial discrimination
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee's Summit, Missouri, water park is facing accusations of racial discrimination after a weekend pool party planned for 250 teenagers was canceled. On Monday, it was a pretty typical day at Summit Waves, with visitors lining up to go down the water slides. But there were a few signs that controversy had started to pick up steam online.
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
Family says birthday party cancellation at Missouri waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
Bidders wanted more money than KDOT budgeted to build express lane on U.S. 69
Two initial bids to build an express lane on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park were substantially higher than the Kansas Department of Transportation budgeted for the job.
Cerner agrees to pay $1.8M for racial discrimination claims
Kansas City-based Cerner has agreed to pay $1.8 million after the labor department accused the company of racial discrimination in hiring.
Missouri waterpark issues apology and video from racial incident
The Lee's Summit Parks Department has released surveillance footage and more information after a family's party at Summit Waves was abruptly canceled.
KMBC.com
Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use? It's going on the ballot in November
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?. That's a question going before voters this fall. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that an initiative petition to place a legalization question on the ballot in November has enough signatures to head to voters. Legal Missouri...
Teens denied pool access to Summit Waves after rental, city to investigate
The city of Lee's Summit is investigating why Summit Waves pool staff canceled a party that was paid for before it even got started.
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
KCTV 5
Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party
Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
