Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75

By Alexandra Presta
 4 days ago
Several people suffered minor injuries in a wreck on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker Sunday morning.

According to Lexington officials, "numerous vehicles," between 8 and ten, were involved in the accident.

The interstate is shut down at exit 104, with traffic backed up to near exit 107. Drivers are being diverted to Richmond Road.

Officials say people suffering from minor injuries have been transported to the hospital.

Crews have cleared the road and all lanes have been reopened.

The cause of the pileup remains unknown.

Comments / 6

Monica Amedia Wertzler
4d ago

What can be done and what is being done to make I75 safer. The accidents are occurring consistently. The highway has become treacherous and has outgrown its design perhaps?

Reply(3)
9
jim willis
3d ago

Stop to get there first. There will ALWAYS be someone ahead of you. Roads don't cause wrecks, bad drivers do!

Reply
4
Guest
3d ago

People drive way too fast! Driving at 70 mph, I am often passed as if I were going 45 mph. Enforcement of the speed limit would help a lot!

Reply
2
