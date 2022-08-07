ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIFR

Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
MADISON, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Jamaica Ray

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- You may not know his name, but his art is helping make St. Louis beautiful. It’s also bringing people together. In this edition of St. Louis Proud, Steve Harris introduces you to the artist known as Jamaica Ray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old armed citizen was cleared of any wrongdoing Wednesday. On July 16, Christopher Dandridge Jr. shot and killed Lance Bush, 26, keeping him from robbing the QuikTrip located on 2260 First Capitol, according to officials. Reports say Bush allegedly robbed three different Quiktrips, holding knives to clerks’ throats prior to the incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Annie Malone to host Family Fest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you need help gathering those back-to-school supplies, Annie Malone is here to help. The organization is hosting Family Fest this weekend. It will run Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Annie Malone campus in North City. The exact address is 5355 Page Blvd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police in St. Louis City conducting mass shooter training for first time in years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are now conducting large-scale active shooter training for officers for the first time in six years. It’s a follow-up to a News 4 Investigation from June, which revealed that St. Louis Metropolitan police had not done that kind of training, while other departments have done it annually. Other departments, as well, are highlighting their training, ahead of the start of the school year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City, Illinois. Streeb was arrested at the home while the two victims were hospitalized in St. Louis. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

