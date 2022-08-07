ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO