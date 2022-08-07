Read full article on original website
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
Suspect in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes released
A man arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes last month was released Tuesday after 24 hours in police custody.
Suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed CBC student released from jail
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has been released from jail a day after turning himself in, 5 On Your Side has learned. A source familiar with the investigation said the 25-year-old man turned himself...
WIFR
Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis
MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
KMOV
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Jamaica Ray
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- You may not know his name, but his art is helping make St. Louis beautiful. It’s also bringing people together. In this edition of St. Louis Proud, Steve Harris introduces you to the artist known as Jamaica Ray.
KMOV
Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old armed citizen was cleared of any wrongdoing Wednesday. On July 16, Christopher Dandridge Jr. shot and killed Lance Bush, 26, keeping him from robbing the QuikTrip located on 2260 First Capitol, according to officials. Reports say Bush allegedly robbed three different Quiktrips, holding knives to clerks’ throats prior to the incident.
Woman sentenced over fire at St. Louis 7-Eleven amid protests
A federal judge has sentenced a woman in connection with a fire at a St. Louis 7-Eleven location that stemmed from a 2020 protest.
KMOV
Godfrey man charged with allegedly fleeing officers, possessing meth in South Roxana
ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) -- South Roxana Police said a Godfrey man fled from officers during a routine traffic stop and was found with more than 100 grams of meth. David Hallstead, 35, was driving a motorcycle near Madison and Route 111 when a South Roxana officer attempted to pull him over. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Missouri, police said.
KMOV
Annie Malone to host Family Fest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you need help gathering those back-to-school supplies, Annie Malone is here to help. The organization is hosting Family Fest this weekend. It will run Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Annie Malone campus in North City. The exact address is 5355 Page Blvd.
KMOV
St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
KMOV
Police in St. Louis City conducting mass shooter training for first time in years
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are now conducting large-scale active shooter training for officers for the first time in six years. It’s a follow-up to a News 4 Investigation from June, which revealed that St. Louis Metropolitan police had not done that kind of training, while other departments have done it annually. Other departments, as well, are highlighting their training, ahead of the start of the school year.
KMOV
Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City, Illinois. Streeb was arrested at the home while the two victims were hospitalized in St. Louis. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis on Monday
An investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a man Monday in north St. Louis.
St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
KMOV
Man killed in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
KMOV
St. Louis man admits threatening to blow up St. Louis synagogue in 2021
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man confessed Monday to threatening to blow up a synagogue in 2021. Officials say, Cody Rush, 30, called the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and said “I’m going to blow up a church.” He gave his name and targeted the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis.
Guilty plea in St. Louis murder-for-hire plot
A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed.
Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
