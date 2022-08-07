Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
Get Rid of Your Old Tires and Help Stop the Itch!
Have some old tires around your place that you're looking to get rid of?. The Sioux Falls landfill will take them off your hands for free, and you'll be able to help cut down on the city's mosquito population in the process. Dakota News Now is reporting that effective immediately,...
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Open Letter From A Sioux Falls Listener on Supermarket Etiquette
Apparently, someone has a bone to pick with annoying, inconsiderate, fruit-grazing shoppers. Let's call her Hazel shall we? We've changed her name at her request (and to protect the innocent or peeved, as it were). Hazel emailed us with a blazing indictment against Sioux Falls grocery store shoppers. And she...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Two of America’s Biggest Zoos Are an Easy Drive from Sioux Falls
In Sioux Falls, we are truly blessed to have a top-notch facility like the Great Plains Zoo giving us an up-close look at some of the most majestic creatures that roam the planet. The Zoo, which features 1,000 animals, has undergone a series of major transformations over the years as...
Hometown Happenings: Check Out This Tasty Minnesota Café
You never know what you will find when you're driving on the open road. More often than not, you‘ll always find some true gems in small towns across the country. Lange's Café, located in Pipestone, Minnesota is exactly one of those gems!. Lange's Café is in the heart...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putting A Spotlight On Sioux Falls Businesses That Are Pet-Friendly!
Sioux Falls is a friendly city in general, but how welcome are your pets at businesses, parks, or entertainment venues? If you have a canine companion, our city is very friendly. Cats, iguanas, parrots, wolverines, kinkajous, or snakes- - not so much. Well, to backtrack a bit - - if...
Hey Sioux Falls, Let’s Do Dinner At The Sioux Empire Fair
If you smell street tacos and giant turkey legs, you know it's fair season in South Dakota. The Sioux Empire Fair is one of the top fair food destinations to try this summer. Plan a family dinner night at this year's Sioux Empire Fair to taste some of the greasiest, sweetest, and mouth-watering fair food in the state. You might gain a pound or two after indulging in some fried food. But hey...it's worth every inch of your waistline!
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident
The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conference aims to ‘Start the Conversation’ about Suicide Prevention in South Dakota
Suicide is one of the top causes of death in South Dakota. For South Dakotans between the ages of 10 and 19, it is the leading cause of death. In 2019, several State of South Dakota agencies set out to create a strategic plan to study the rising suicide rate, develop training resources, and work on ways to respond.
One Dead After Exchanging Gunfire with Law Enforcement in Sioux Falls
In West Sioux Falls, a shoot-out with local law enforcement leaves one dead Tuesday. A little after 5:30 PM Tuesday (August 9) offices from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over at W 12th Street near S Willams Avenue. During the...
You’ll Make Great Memories At The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
I remember going to the Fair as a kid back on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. The county fairs. Nobles, Pipestone, Murray, Rock. It was a major deal! Dad and Mom would go through the farm barns, the cattle, the hogs, and the sheep. The cages of chickens, rabbits, and hamsters. But the big deal? I mean the nirvana of the fair?
SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls
Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
Travis Tritt To Play Swiftel Center In Brookings This Week
Coming off a night from the land of Harley, country music star Travis Tritt will roll across the state from the Sturgis motorcycle rally to the land of the Jackrabbits. Tritt along with Aaron Lewis will take the stage at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota Thursday, August 11.
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0