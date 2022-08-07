Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Man found dead along riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN (WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac Man convicted in hate crime motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist -- but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted of first-degree intentional...
Sheriff’s office: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following domestic incident near Berlin
BERLIN, Wis. — A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a domestic incident near Berlin Wednesday, the Green Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on County Highway A around 11:30 a.m. after...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
Fox11online.com
Nine people hurt after van crashes into parked truck
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after a transit van crashed into a parked truck in New London. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Officials say the transit van, with nine people inside, was traveling north...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
WBAY Green Bay
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
wearegreenbay.com
Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
seehafernews.com
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
Fox11online.com
Sentencing delayed for driver involved in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sentencing was delayed Monday for Abdi Ahmed, who was convicted for a triple-fatal traffic crash on Lombardi Avenue. The defense requested an alternate pre-sentence report, which will provide additional information to the court. Judge John Zakowski said that while he empathizes with the families of the...
Fox11online.com
Trial begins in hate crime motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The trial for a man who allegedly intentionally crashed into and killed a motorcyclist has started. Daniel Navarro was charged with first-degree murder with a hate crime enhancer. The hate crime enhancer was added due to Navarro's comments that he picked the victim based on...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police ask for help finding Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday's Farmer's Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of breaking into elderly woman’s residence, not having pants on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges...
wtaq.com
Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
