ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omro, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Man found dead along riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN (WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac Man convicted in hate crime motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist -- but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted of first-degree intentional...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omro, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Omro, WI
Winnebago County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Winnebago County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248

PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Nine people hurt after van crashes into parked truck

NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after a transit van crashed into a parked truck in New London. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Officials say the transit van, with nine people inside, was traveling north...
NEW LONDON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Butte Des Morts#Fox
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
BUTTE DES MORTS, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere

We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Sentencing delayed for driver involved in Green Bay triple fatal crash

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sentencing was delayed Monday for Abdi Ahmed, who was convicted for a triple-fatal traffic crash on Lombardi Avenue. The defense requested an alternate pre-sentence report, which will provide additional information to the court. Judge John Zakowski said that while he empathizes with the families of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Trial begins in hate crime motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The trial for a man who allegedly intentionally crashed into and killed a motorcyclist has started. Daniel Navarro was charged with first-degree murder with a hate crime enhancer. The hate crime enhancer was added due to Navarro's comments that he picked the victim based on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police ask for help finding Good Samaritan

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday's Farmer's Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy