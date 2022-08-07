Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Sharon Nolin-Taylor (1948-2022)
Sharon A. Nolin-Taylor, 74, of Pioneer went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 11th at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 2, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to William O. and Nancy L. (Koons) Clements Jr. On June 21, 1997 she married Robert “Bob” Taylor in Quincy, Michigan and he preceded her in death.
John Opdycke (1951-2022)
John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
Kevin Rice (1968-2022)
He was born on May 20, 1968, in Findlay, Ohio, to Donald and Jane (Winegardner) Rice. Kevin graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio. He received a bachelor’s degree in Business from Manchester University in Manchester, Indiana. Kevin was the vice president and chief loan officer at First...
Valerie Hagelberger (1958-2022)
Valerie J. Hagelberger, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan surrounded by her loving family. Val cherished spending time with her kids and grandkids, and caring for their dog, Brody. Valerie was born on April 1, 1958,...
John Clements, Sr. (1929-2022)
John B. Clements, Sr., 93, of Pioneer passed away at his home Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Orthell and Jessie P. (Chrisman) Clements. John graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. He proudly served in the United States Navy Seabee’s...
Welcome Back To School
August 11, 2022 | Stryker Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) Students from the greater Williams County – Fulton County areas of Northwest Ohio are set to return to school in the upcoming weeks. Find safety and information articles available below – free reading!
Edwin Andrews
Edwin H. Andrews passed away with family members by his side at the age of 66 on the morning of August 1, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sylvania, Ohio. Son of Arnold “Andy” Andrews and Joan McKee Andrews. Ed attended Wauseon Schools and enjoyed playing sports...
Gemma Thompson (2019-2022)
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious Gemma Ann Thompson, age 3. Gemma is the beautiful daughter of Haven Lee Trucks and Michael Anthony Thompson. She was born on February 6th, 2019 in Wauseon and although her time here was short...
WNHO “TV26″ Television Merging With The West Ohio Sports Network
WNHO Television, known as “TV26” in Northwest Ohio has announced their plans to merge with the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) based in Lima, Ohio. The merger formally took place on August 1st , 2022. Viewers of the former WNHO are now viewing the West Ohio Sports Network that is a fulltime local sports station owned and operated by ACTS 44 in Lima.
Eveta “Eva” Gonzalez (1947-2022)
Eveta G. “Eva” Gonzalez, age 75 of Fayette, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice House in Sylvania. She was born in Denmark, Arkansas on April 28, 1947, to the late Matias and Tomasa (Olivares) Garcia. On May 15, 1965, she married Francisco G. Gonzalez, Sr. in Delta, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2005.
Kathryn Ogden (1934-2022)
Kathryn M. Ogden, 88, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Laurels of Defiance. She was born on July 3, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Max and Anna (Mueller) Butler. She married Charles L. Ogden, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2004. Kathryn was...
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
Beverly Laughlin (1939-2022)
Beverly Donna Laughlin, 83, of Montpelier, OH was granted her angel wings on August 6, 2022 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice surrounded by her family. Bev was born on January 22, 1939 to Arthur Edward Ericksen and Ariel Rebecca Zeiter in Angola, IN. She lived in California for a time as...
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Ali DuBois on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Ali DuBois (right) who is attending The University of Toledo. Upon her college graduation with a degree in biology, she plans to attend optometry school to become an eye doctor. Congratulations Ali!
Power In The Purse Makes Donation To Bryan Inclusive Playground
At its third quarter meeting, Power in the Purse contributed $6,375 to the Bryan Inclusive Playground. The playground will be built at the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School in Bryan with a planned opening in the spring of 2024. Paula Kline, Bryan Parks and Rec board member and...
Dakota “Kota” Bauer (1997-2022)
Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home. Kota was a 2016 graduate of Bryan High School and 4 County Career Center where he studied Ag Diesel. He enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and tinkering in the shop with his grandfather.
Hilltop FFA Member Julia Schuurman Named Finalist At Agriscience Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 1, 2022) – More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair. Julia Schuurman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter...
WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Letter Of Resignation Submitted By Board Member
AGENDA … Board members discuss items coming up on the agenda for the meeting that took place on August 8th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, August 8th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of A... PLEASE...
NSCC Recognizes Four Practical Nursing Graduates
NURSING GRADS … Northwest State Community College recently recognized four Practical Nursing (PN) graduates in a ceremony held recently at the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. Additional information on the Northwest State healthcare programs is available at https://northweststate.edu/nursing-allied-health-home, or by calling NSCC admissions at 419.267.1320.
