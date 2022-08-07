SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Ali DuBois on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Ali DuBois (right) who is attending The University of Toledo. Upon her college graduation with a degree in biology, she plans to attend optometry school to become an eye doctor. Congratulations Ali!

BRYAN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO