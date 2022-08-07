ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19

DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
