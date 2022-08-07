Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Community rallies around Arizona police officer's family as wife battles rare illness
Officer Josh DuPont and his wife, Sarah, were expecting their second child when Sara's health declined. She was later diagnosed with a condition that has less than 500 diagnosed cases worldwide. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19
DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona first responders help reunite only survivor in deadly crash with beloved toy
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In Northern Arizona, first responders went above and beyond their job to comfort a 6-year-old boy, after both his parents and brother were killed in a car crash west of flagstaff. The crash happened on July 26, and volunteers with the Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Parts of Arizona seeing more rain this season, according to meteorologist
PHOENIX - For Arizona, the monsoon season officially kicks off on June 15, and ends on Sept. 30. This means that as of Aug. 10, the state is halfway through 2022's monsoon season. Here's what you should know about the 2022 monsoon season, and, in the words of experts, its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
fox10phoenix.com
Small plane crashes on California freeway
A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on California freeway Tuesday afternoon. The plane crashed on I-91 near Corona.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of high winds, rain, and thunderstorms for Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Heavy monsoon rain fell in northern Arizona beginning Wednesday, and the storm later made its way to the Valley. By evening, Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley, felt winds up to 43 mph, says the National Weather Service. Heavy rain was also reported to be falling over the White Tanks.
Comments / 0