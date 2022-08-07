Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
walnutport.com
Pottstown explosion: Frustration grows as agencies disagree on who leads investigation into blast that killed 5 people
Seventy-five days after four children and one adult were killed in a massive explosion that blew apart their Pottstown home, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pottstown Police Department disagree on which one is leading the law enforcement investigation. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Man who was killed by federal marshal near Hazleton fired first, authorities say
The man was wanted for weapons and drug charges, authorities say. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
walnutport.com
Update: 17-year-old killed in wood chipper accident in Lehigh County is identified
A woodchipper accident left a Lehigh County teen from Coplay dead. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
walnutport.com
In ongoing enforcement effort, Allentown police seize unregistered dirt bikes, ATVs
After getting the green light to seize illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, Allentown police have captured eight of them in the past 30 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walnutport.com
Allentown considers using pandemic relief funds to address public safety. Here’s how it could spend the money
From hiring ten new police officers to rebuilding the police academy to establishing a crisis response program, an influx of federal relief dollars could provide Allentown the means to invest in public safety. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Lenape Nation travelers journey hundreds of miles to renew a years-old treaty with Delaware River communities
The Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania visited Easton on their River Journey to sign the Treaty of Renewed Friendship.
walnutport.com
New Republican voters are outpacing new Democrats in Pennsylvania. Will it make a difference in close Wild-Scheller race?
More than three times as many voters have signed up for the Republican Party than for the Democratic Party in 2022 in the Lehigh Valley, a shift that could affect the race between U.S. Rep. Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Doug Mastriano cuts short interview with Jan. 6 committee
Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano appeared briefly Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection but shared little as the panel probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Source: pennnews.
Comments / 0