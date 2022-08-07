Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lcnme.com
Inaugural Linaca Music Festival Showcases Homegrown Musical Chops
Alumni of Newcastle’s Lincoln Academy came together to play an eclectic mix of music at the inaugural Linaca Music Festival at Schooner Landing in Damariscotta on Friday, Aug. 5. Approximately 200 people, including alumni, family, friends, and summer visitors, packed the dock at Schooner Landing for the event. Members...
lcnme.com
New Show at Damariscotta River Grill Celebrates Art and Summer
This slideshow requires JavaScript. A new show at the Damariscotta River Grill will transform the walls with summer colors and images, exploring a number of themes and capturing the light and beauty of Maine. Artists Douglas Houle, Susan Tilton Pecora, and Kimberly Skillin Traina capture the essence of summer and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue
Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
Remembering the Maine connection of historian David McCullough
CAMDEN, Maine — For more than half a century, David McCullough wrote works of history and biography that achieved the uncommon distinction of being hugely popular and critically acclaimed. His books sold millions of copies and he won two National Book Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes. McCullough died on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lcnme.com
Handmade Monhegan Book Finds Its Way Home after Over a Century
A handmade anthology of articles about Monhegan Island made its way back to the plantation 113 years after first being compiled on Saturday, July 23. “This is wonderful,” Jennifer “Jenn” Pye, director and chief curator of the Monhegan Museum of Art & History said upon receiving the book. “It’s so exciting when things like this find their way back to Monhegan.”
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta Announces The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship
In memory of and tribute to Paris Pierpont, whose aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has announced the creation of a scholarship fund to help others achieve that goal. The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to awarded individuals enrolled in...
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
mainernews.com
adlt grrrl surpasses their “Personal Best”
My favorite thing about seeing a band is getting to see their group dynamic. It’s a unique vulnerability — when a band plays together, they’re showing the audience exactly how they feel about one another. Sometimes it’s awkward; you can really tell when the people on stage aren’t getting along. But the best bands are the ones whose members seem like they’re having a blast together up there.
RELATED PEOPLE
lcnme.com
Five Years In, Wanderwood Continues Sustainable Mission
Kelsey Gibbs and Matt Silverman first bonded over their love of the outdoors over a decade ago. The couple, now married, has funneled that passion into Wanderwood, a sustainable stays and events business with an integrated organic farm located on Pemaquid Pond in Nobleboro. In the five years Gibbs and...
lcnme.com
Flora E. Hewitt
Flora E. Hewitt, of Wiscasset, died peacefully on July 22, 2022 at Hodgdon Green in Damariscotta. She was born in 1925 in Boston, Mass. to Henry and Alice Hiltz. She attended North Quincy High School and graduated in 1943. After graduation she worked at a credit union at South Station in Boston.
lcnme.com
Thelma Corrine Sprague House
Thelma Corrine Sprague House, 81, of South Bristol passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.
lcnme.com
Rebecca E. Townsend
Rebecca E. Townsend, 80, of Edgecomb, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 4, 1941, a daughter of Alson B. and Helen A. (Cowley) Erskine. She married Robert E. Townsend in 1957 and graduated from Wiscasset High School in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lcnme.com
Eileen M. Del Monte
Eileen M. Del Monte, of Jefferson, passed into the loving arms of her God on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the age of 76. She was born in the Bronx, N.Y. to Maureen (Duff) Del Monte and Anthony Del Monte. She became an RN and dedicated over 40 years of her life to nursing, eventually retiring from the Togus VA medical center in Augusta.
lcnme.com
Dana K. Martin
Dana K. Martin, aged 62, of Needham, Mass., and Pemaquid, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 6, 2022, due to complications from gastric cancer. Born in Seattle, Wash. to Mariko and Keith Martin, Dana was a 1982 graduate of Yale College, where he majored in East Asian Studies with a concentration in economics, and sang bass with the Alley Cats and Whiffenpoofs. After working in commercial banking in New York City at American Express International Bank, Dana attended the Lauder Institute’s combined MBA/MA program at Wharton Business School, where he met his wife, fellow classmate Alison (Ogg).
lcnme.com
Nobleboro History Revisited: To Save One-Room Schoolhouse
The town of Nobleboro has formed a committee to preserve a one-room schoolhouse, chaired by Orland L. Bunker, third selectman. The committee is presently negotiating to buy one of the town’s last remaining one-room schoolhouses. It will be moved to a site near the present Nobleboro Central School onto a new foundation, where it will be used as a library for townspeople and schoolchildren. It will also be a repository for historical memorabilia and vital town records.
lcnme.com
WW&F Re-Opens Mountain Extension
For the first time since 1933, the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway will reopen a one-mile stretch of track between Top of Mountain Station and Trout Brook Station to public trains. The rebuilt section of line, dubbed the “mountain extension” has been painstakingly rebuilt by a cadre of volunteers and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Down East
What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?
Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
mainebiz.biz
Portland OKs master plan to build hotel, condos, stores next to City Hall
A rough proposal to transform a parking lot next to Portland City Hall into a complex of condos, shops and a 156-room hotel became a little less rough Tuesday night after an initial OK by city officials. The Portland Planning Board unanimously approved the complex’s master development plan, an optional...
Comments / 0