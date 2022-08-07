ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
bewellauburn.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Auburn Ranked

I will never pass up a good home cooked breakfast, but some of these restaurants make me wonder if my grandma is the chef. What better way to start your day than with a delicious meal? Breakfast is the most important meal because it fuels your day. Here goes my personal ranking, in order, of the best breakfast places in Auburn:
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
EUFAULA, AL
CBS 42

Man found shot to death in east Alabama home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County.  According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Weapon confiscated at Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery. The following message was sent to parents: Red Jackets,This is Mr. Hutson, Principal […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
RICHLAND, GA
AL.com

33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting

An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
LEE COUNTY, AL
