Opelika-Auburn News
Super 8 Seniors: The Ballhawk is back, and Elijah Whitfield is carving his own name in Lanett legend
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the release of the annual high school football preview section, set to run in the Friday, Aug. 12 edition. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City. The Ballhawk is back, out on the practice field...
Paul Finebaum calls out AL.com writer for ‘unsubstantiated campaign’ against Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum has high praise for what Bryan Harsin had to go through this offseason during the tumultuous offseason inquiry that called into question his personal value as a family man — one the Auburn Board of Trustees denies any involvement with. He also, in the same breath, called...
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
bewellauburn.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Auburn Ranked
I will never pass up a good home cooked breakfast, but some of these restaurants make me wonder if my grandma is the chef. What better way to start your day than with a delicious meal? Breakfast is the most important meal because it fuels your day. Here goes my personal ranking, in order, of the best breakfast places in Auburn:
Opelika-Auburn News
Faculty excited to see ‘amazing little humans’ as 9,400 students begin first day of class at Auburn City Schools
Auburn City Schools welcomed back its students from summer break on Tuesday. Classes resumed as 9,400 in grades K-12 filled the halls of the 13 schools across the school district. Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for Auburn City Schools, said the number of students was a slight increase over last...
Opelika-Auburn News
Actual quote from sorority rush: 'Moms will panic-buy for their daughters, which is really sweet'
Female students flocked back to Auburn University late last week bearing their sorority’s letters and big smiles as Recruitment Week—that’s what sorority people call it instead of rush—kicked off Friday. The roads surrounding the Village Housing Community, the Auburn Recreation and Wellness Center and Starbucks are...
Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift
Tuskegee University got a solid gift from its Alumni Housing Foundation to help improve its athletic facilities. The post Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WTVM
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
Man found shot to death in east Alabama home
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
Weapon confiscated at Jordan High School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery. The following message was sent to parents: Red Jackets,This is Mr. Hutson, Principal […]
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
Wetumpka Herald
Coley and Isner running on joint ticket for Democrat party chair, vice chair
Tallapoosa County Commissioner Thomas “T.C.” Coley, Jr. is looking to serve even more constitutes than just those in his county commission district, as he makes a run for vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Tabitha Isner and Coley announced that they will run as a unified ticket...
Alabama high school student who left impact on former teachers dies from brain cancer
As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Time to turn the page': First day at Opelika City Schools features no masks and lots of excitement
Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for Opelika City Schools, as well as a step toward normalcy after COVID-19 restrictions and protocols over the past two years. Excitement filled the decorated hallways of Carver Primary School on Monday morning as students walked in with backpacks, smiles...
33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting
An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
WTVM
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
elmoreautauganews.com
Special Called Board Meeting Announcement for Elmore County School Board Aug. 11 at Noon
The Elmore County School Board will have a special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon at the Elmore County Board of Education Boardroom located at 100 H.H. Robison Drive in Wetumpka. The purpose of this meeting is for personnel and other board business. You can attend in person,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika woman arrested and charged with murder after death of Lee County man early Monday
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Opelika woman after investigating the death of a Lee County man early Monday morning. Shakeisar Peavy, 38, of Opelika was arrested by Lee County Investigators on Monday and charged with murder. At 12:57 a.m., a shooting was reported at a residence...
