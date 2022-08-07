Read full article on original website
Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall confirmed on historic Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at O2 Arena
Golden girl Lauren Price MBE (1-0) will fight on a historic night of women's boxing as the Welsh wonder takes on Hungary's Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at The O2 in London on September 10, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports. The stylish southpaw opened her professional career with...
Juddmonte International: Baaeed to face up to seven rivals at York as he pleases William Haggas with preparation
Baaeed will face a maximum of seven rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. The son of Sea The Stars - who famously won this Group One contest in 2009 - has been the dominant force over a mile for the past two seasons, racking up five top-level victories.
Prix Jacques Le Marois: William Haggas' Maljoom ruled out of Deauville Group One date after dirty scope
Maljoom has been ruled out of Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville - live on Sky Sports Racing - due to a dirty scope. Trained by William Haggas, the colt won the German Guineas earlier in the season before an finishing an unlucky fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes, beaten just half a length after a troubled passage.
Scottish Women's Premier League: Record crowds on opening day of new SWPL season
The Scottish Women's Premier League attracted record crowds during the first weekend of the new season. More than 2,000 fans attended Sunday's fixtures, the highest-ever total for an opening weekend in Scottish women's football since records began. The best crowd was at Rangers' 14-0 win over SWPL1 newcomers Glasgow Women...
Prix Jacques le Marois: John and Thady Gosden's Inspiral to face the colts in Deauville Group One
Inspiral is set to take on the colts in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville this weekend, after pleasing connections in a Tuesday morning workout in Newmarket. John and Thady Gosden's filly enjoyed a faultless juvenile campaign last season, rounded off with victory in the Fillies' Mile, but her reappearance was delayed until Royal Ascot in June.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
Frazer Clarke to fight in Liverpool BOXXER event as heavyweight makes third professional outing
Heavyweight sensation Frazer 'Big Fraze' Clarke has been added to the line-up for the latest BOXXER event taking place on Saturday, September 3 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports. The 31-year-old Burton battler will head into his latest fight fresh off his stunning stoppage win...
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (Agg: 3-2): Hosts turn around Champions League qualifier to book place in play-off round
Giovanni van Bronckhorst said Rangers played with "passion, desire and fire" as his side produced an impressive comeback to beat Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League qualifier and book their place in the play-off round, where they will face PSV Eindhoven. After losing 2-0 in Belgium last...
Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League winners seal UEFA Super Cup glory for record-equalling fifth time
David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Finland to win the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time. The winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League faced off at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki where semi-automated offside technology was making its first appearance in European competition.
West Brom 1-1 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores from own half and misses penalty in entertaining draw at the Hawthorns
Ismaila Sarr scored an early contender for Championship goal of the season as Watford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Baggies struck through Karlan Grant, who netted a deserved leveller in first-half stoppage time, before Sarr missed the opportunity to...
National Bank Open: Andy Murray beaten in Toronto | Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans through to second round
Andy Murray lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie progressed. Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening's feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.
Prix Jean Romanet: Frankie Dettori booked to ride Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant for European debut
Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant on her European debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet later this month, live on Sky Sports Racing. The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for...
Breeders' Cup: International Group One targets on agenda for Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle
Amy Murphy has Group One targets in mind for Manhattan Jungle following her fine effort to finish second in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville earlier this month. The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle was a member of Murphy's enterprising raiding party that set up base in Chantilly at a satellite yard in the early part of the season and she made the most of her time on the continent, racking up three straight victories, including Listed honours in the Prix des Reves d'Or at Vichy.
Carabao Cup first-round: Mark Hughes' Bradford upset Hull, Stevenage knock out Reading and Portsmouth beat Cardiff
Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan...
Serena Williams takes first singles win for over a year at Nations Bank Open in Toronto
Serena Williams hinted that retirement might not be far away after winning her first singles match for more than a year. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, whose long-awaited return from injury this year ended in an early exit at Wimbledon, beat world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3 6-4 at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly. Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent...
Issa Diop: Fulham sign defender from West Ham for £15m on five-year deal
Fulham have signed defender Issa Diop from West Ham for £15m. The 25-year-old, whose contract at the London Stadium was due to expire next summer, completed a medical this week and agreed personal terms before signing a five-year deal. Fulham must have Diop registered before midday on Friday to...
