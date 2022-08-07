ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dixon
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
SkySports

Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Dp World#World Tour#Celtic
SkySports

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League winners seal UEFA Super Cup glory for record-equalling fifth time

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Finland to win the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time. The winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League faced off at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki where semi-automated offside technology was making its first appearance in European competition.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

National Bank Open: Andy Murray beaten in Toronto | Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans through to second round

Andy Murray lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie progressed. Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening's feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.
SPORTS
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: International Group One targets on agenda for Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle

Amy Murphy has Group One targets in mind for Manhattan Jungle following her fine effort to finish second in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville earlier this month. The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle was a member of Murphy's enterprising raiding party that set up base in Chantilly at a satellite yard in the early part of the season and she made the most of her time on the continent, racking up three straight victories, including Listed honours in the Prix des Reves d'Or at Vichy.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy