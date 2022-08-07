Amy Murphy has Group One targets in mind for Manhattan Jungle following her fine effort to finish second in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville earlier this month. The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle was a member of Murphy's enterprising raiding party that set up base in Chantilly at a satellite yard in the early part of the season and she made the most of her time on the continent, racking up three straight victories, including Listed honours in the Prix des Reves d'Or at Vichy.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO