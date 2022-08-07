Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Police out in full force at Suncoast school zones for first day of school
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - This first day of school was not only busy for students, parents and teachers, but also law enforcement. Police in Sarasota and Bradenton increasing their patrols in school zones at schools around the Suncoast. “Day one has been ok, most people have been following the rules...
Sarasota deputies: Be careful with children’s first day of school photos
It may seem like an innocent thing, but safety experts and law enforcement are warning parents to think twice before doing so.
Mysuncoast.com
One-handed violinist inspires Sarasota teachers to rethink art education
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - World-renowned violinist Adrian Anantawan paid a visit to Sarasota as a keynote speaker for Sarasota County Schools art teachers as part of their training ahead of the new school year. The Van Wezel Foundation brought the musician to Riverview High School to perform and show teachers...
Mysuncoast.com
GALLERY: The Suncoast goes back to school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are loving your Back to School photos as kids across the Suncoast head back to school. Feel free to share your back to school photos with us!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
Mysuncoast.com
Minnesota teenager enjoys Florida Suncoast during Make A Wish Trip with his family.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Joseph Row and his family drove all the way down from Minnesota to the Suncoast. Joseph says he’s really enjoys a morning boat ride with his family on a Pirate ship in Sarasota Bay. “It’s great, it’s a lot, it’s just really cool being by...
Manatee County Superintendent: Classrooms, buses staffed on first day of school
Thousands of students across Manatee County were excited and eager to head back to school Wednesday.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.
Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013. I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burn scheduled in Carlton Reserve
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Sarasota County residents may see and smell smoke today, but county officials say it’s nothing to worry about. If the weather conditions are right, crews from the Sarasota County Fire Department and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct an authorized prescribed burn in the Carlton Reserve.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
‘We are in this alone:’ Sarasota teachers say classrooms are political battlegrounds
Teachers in Sarasota, Fla. said in a recent survey on educator morale that their jobs had been made more difficult by politics entering the classroom.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Palm Trees of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We spend 90% of our lives indoors. That can lead to “Nature Deficit Disorder”. But the palm trees here on the Suncoast may hold the cure!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy ready to open for its first year
Andrew Cordani, a ninth grader at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, felt like he is part of the K-12 charter school’s building process, and its future. On Aug. 8, he walked around his "learning village" with his parents, Puli and Mark Cordani, seeing what lies ahead when the school year begins Aug. 10.
Longboat Observer
Bishop Animal Shelter reopens with added capacity, upgraded facility
After touring Bishop Animal Shelter, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh was pleased to see the upgraded facility and to know it will have a positive effect on the welfare of animals in the region. She is also pleased because it is saving Manatee County taxpayers millions of dollars. “It’s a...
invisiblepeople.tv
Homelessness in Venice Beach: Meet Matthew
Robert Karron Shares the Lived Experience of Unhoused Individuals in Venice Beach. Editor’s Note: Robert Karron lives in Venice Beach. He enjoys collaborating with the unhoused people in his neighborhood to create statements that attest to the complexities of their lives. Robert started this project to present details of people’s lives that tend not to come across in standard articles.
Mysuncoast.com
Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Terrill Salem
Born and raised in poverty, my divorced mother of four raised my siblings and I with the assistance of social programs including AFDC, food stamps, and HUD subsidized housing. This experience inspired me to help others. I am the candidate who will work for the citizens of the city of Sarasota. I served eight years in the Florida Army National Guard, and I also served eight years with the Sarasota County Fire Department. I am the candidate who serves as the chairman of the city of Sarasota's Planning Board that advocates for affordable housing, environment, and smart growth. I will build an alliance with the County Commission, so that county-maintained infrastructure gets the attention it deserves. I will also stand toe to toe and negotiate with developers to increase the affordable house stock.
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As kids head back to school, local law enforcement is letting the public know that they are out and watching for dangerous driving. Officers are out with radar guns in tow to watch for drivers speeding near schools. Both Sarasota and Bradenton police have said they will be issuing citations to drivers caught breaking the speed limit. The higher the speed, the higher the fine.
Mysuncoast.com
SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in...
Comments / 1