Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013. I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO