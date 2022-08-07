Good news - our cases have dropped, putting us back in the Yellow/Medium Community Level. Eau Claire is still at high, for now, but that may change with this Thursday's update from CDC. It may depend a bit on what is happening with hospitalizations there - EC has had a big two weeks in that regard. When I looked at the more granular data on cases in EC, they also have had a much higher case burden in people aged 70+ in the past few weeks than they typically do. That disproportionately high number of cases in the older age groups is almost certainly driving these hospitalizations (one wonders if there is a nursing home or retirement community outbreak). Again, the vast majority of hospitalizations are happening in those aged 70+, so if that's you, please make sure you've had your second booster.

DUNN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO