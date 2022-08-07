Read full article on original website
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
Dr. Hall -- Dunn County is back to yellow!
Good news - our cases have dropped, putting us back in the Yellow/Medium Community Level. Eau Claire is still at high, for now, but that may change with this Thursday's update from CDC. It may depend a bit on what is happening with hospitalizations there - EC has had a big two weeks in that regard. When I looked at the more granular data on cases in EC, they also have had a much higher case burden in people aged 70+ in the past few weeks than they typically do. That disproportionately high number of cases in the older age groups is almost certainly driving these hospitalizations (one wonders if there is a nursing home or retirement community outbreak). Again, the vast majority of hospitalizations are happening in those aged 70+, so if that's you, please make sure you've had your second booster.
One Dead Following Drowning in Burnett County Wisconsin
A 38-year-old St. Paul man is dead following a drowning on Warner Lake in Burnett County, Wisconsin. According to Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch, Patrick R. Theiler was swimming on the lake on Monday when the group he was with noticed that he was missing. A first responder launched a drone and found the missing swimmer approximately 10 to 15 feet from the end of a dock.
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 9, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Livestock Killed In Chippewa County Barn Fire
Local officials say about 30 goats were killed in an overnight barn fire in Chippewa County. The owners of the barn in the Town of Cleveland reported the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. When fire crews arrived they say the barn structure was fully engulfed in flames. The fire...
Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Missing Swimmer
BURNETT COUNTY - A 38-year-old man from Minnesota was found deceased after authorities received and responded to a report of a missing swimmer in Burnett County, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On August 8, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. Burnett County...
Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Aug. 11, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
UPDATE: Ladysmith Police Cancel Missing Endangered Person Alert; Person Found Safe
RUSK COUNTY -- The Ladysmith Police Department via the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Grace Ashlyn. Ashlyn was last seen on Friday, August 5, 2022, and has not been heard from since. There is a concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Rusk County Dispatch Center (715) 532-2200.
UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
One In Custody After Authorities Respond To Incident In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- One person has been taken into custody after authorities responded to an incident in Barron County, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a...
Wisconsin Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend Found ‘Burned Beyond Recognition’ On Porch, Police Say
A Wisconsin man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then setting their home on fire to allegedly cover up the crime, Radar has learned.Scott Vaningan, 58, faces charges of first-degree intentional, arson, mutilating a corpse, and felony bail jumping in connection with the case.On July 27, neighbors said they heard Vaningan in an intense argument with his girlfriend at the couple’s home in Chippewa Falls and saw a “bald, white male” leaving on a motorcycle around the time a fire was observed at the residence, the Leader-Telegram reported, citing a criminal complaint.According to the document, two separate fires started...
