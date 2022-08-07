Read full article on original website
Lisa Frison
4d ago
Thank God! Personally, I believe they should keep him till he dies. I don't believe he will ever admit what he did to those poor boys
Majchszak Donna
4d ago
Good. I am glad he was denied. Taking his sons away from thier mother,making her miss the time of them growing up .
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
Man sentenced in connection to 2018 death near Coldwater
A man has been sentenced to serve time in jail in connection to the death of a 36-year-old Coldwater man in 2018.
sent-trib.com
BG man going to prison for shooting himself; state rep, who was on ride-along with trooper, testifies
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to jail. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
Michigan State Police taking over Dee Warner investigation
What happened to Dee Warner? That’s a question the Michigan State Police are hoping they can answer. They’re now taking over the investigation into the missing mother of five.
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal
A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
13abc.com
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
thevillagereporter.com
Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In
A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for role in deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis
MEDINA, Ohio — A Medina County judge sentenced Dante Tate to 24 months in prison for his role in the deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis earlier this year. Last month, the 19-year-old Tate entered a pair of guilty pleas in Medina County Common Pleas Court related...
sent-trib.com
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle
A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
13abc.com
Man involved in Bluffton officer death sentenced on Medina County charges
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges stemming from a multi-county police chase and fatally striking a Bluffton police officer was sentenced on his Medina County charges on Monday. According to court documents, Dante Tate was sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of Failure...
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
sent-trib.com
BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash
The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
MSP investigating after man electrocuted in Hillsdale County, woman hospitalized
A man has died and a woman is hospitalized after apparently coming into contact with a live downed power line in Hillsdale County Tuesday morning.
thevillagereporter.com
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
20-year-old Flat Rock man charged in fatal shooting of teen in Huron Township
Jaylin Julius Colon, of Flat Rock, was arraigned in 34th District Court in Romulus Tuesday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township Saturday.
13abc.com
Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted for his role in a Toledo nightclub shooting that killed a 26-year-old man. Court documents show a jury found Darryl Lathan II guilty of murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications on Friday. Lathan was charged in the shooting at Spotlight Lounge that killed Armonte Rodger in May 2021.
wlen.com
State Police Officially Take Over Dee Warner Case from Sheriff’s Office
Tipton, MI – The Michigan State Police has accepted Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier’s request to take over the Dee Warner case. WLEN News asked Bevier this morning about the status of the request that he made to the MSP early last week. WLEN News received a news release this afternoon from the MSP with the answer.
13abc.com
Law Enforcement cautions parents to be vigilant when posting back-to-school photos
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to think twice before sharing any back-to-school pictures on social media. As a new academic year approaches, back-to-school photos are already flooding social media platforms. Yet, local authorities are warning parents not to share the name of children’s schools,...
13abc.com
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
thevillagereporter.com
Carroll “Tom” May (1942-2022)
Carroll “Tom” May, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born at home in Carroll County, KY to the late Roy O. May and Rella (Stanley) May. On March 31, 1962 he married Norma Jean...
