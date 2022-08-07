ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Lisa Frison
4d ago

Thank God! Personally, I believe they should keep him till he dies. I don't believe he will ever admit what he did to those poor boys

Majchszak Donna
4d ago

Good. I am glad he was denied. Taking his sons away from thier mother,making her miss the time of them growing up .

sent-trib.com

BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal

A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
thevillagereporter.com

Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In

A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle

A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash

The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted for his role in a Toledo nightclub shooting that killed a 26-year-old man. Court documents show a jury found Darryl Lathan II guilty of murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications on Friday. Lathan was charged in the shooting at Spotlight Lounge that killed Armonte Rodger in May 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
Carroll "Tom" May (1942-2022)

Carroll “Tom” May (1942-2022)

Carroll “Tom” May, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born at home in Carroll County, KY to the late Roy O. May and Rella (Stanley) May. On March 31, 1962 he married Norma Jean...
WAUSEON, OH

