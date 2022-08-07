ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride

Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker

The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
FORT RUCKER, AL
Alanis Morissette to make rare concert appearance in Alabama

Alanis Morissette hasn’t played many concerts in Alabama over the years, but the “Jagged Little Pill” creator is set to perform here next month. Morissette, 48, has scheduled an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
PELHAM, AL
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
