Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AthlonSports.com
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride
Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban brought to tears by Kick Six loss, former player reveals in new book
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered one of the most improbable losses in college football history back in the 2013 Iron Bowl. Everyone knows the moment — the 109-yard return of a missed field goal by Chris Davis to give Auburn the win, now dubbed the “Kick Six.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Bham Now
American Kolache opens from former NFL player, Chad Slade + 5 more new businesses that you need to know about
Your day is about to get sweeter, Birmingham. From kolache shops, trading card shops, frozen custard, boutiques and more, Birmingham is welcoming new businesses to The Magic City community. Ready to take a look?. Birmingham businesses like these need great services behind them, like CanopyTitle: Birmingham’s premier service for for...
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
AdWeek
WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Alanis Morissette to make rare concert appearance in Alabama
Alanis Morissette hasn’t played many concerts in Alabama over the years, but the “Jagged Little Pill” creator is set to perform here next month. Morissette, 48, has scheduled an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
MLive
47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0