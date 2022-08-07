Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
midwestliving.com
This Garden in Ann Arbor Transforms into a Kaleidoscope of Colors Each Fall
On bright October days, David Baker sits on his patio perch, overlooking his 1-acre hillside property, and takes in the tapestry of colors. A Kentucky coffee tree showers a warm glow with its intricate compound leaves. Across the lily pond, heart-shape redbud leaves cast a golden reflection in the water. Nearby, a weeping Japanese maple spills its lacy, red-leaf branches toward the pond. Another tree, a blazing red-orange stewartia, begs attention at the patio's edge. Beyond, a canopy of brilliant maples creates a backdrop for his garden's layers of fall color, including purple asters, ornamental grasses and berry-loaded viburnums, a tempting snack for migratory songbirds.
Detroit News
Restaurant Review: Guernsey’s Detroit-style pizza, cocktails and chicken are utterly great
You’ve likely seen Guernsey Farms Dairy’s products on store shelves, but did you know the Northville business also has a full-service restaurant with a bar and ice cream shop?. There has always been some kind of restaurant along with the 82-year-old dairy business, said third-generation co-owner Joe Kinville....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation hiring for fall positions
ANN ARBOR – As summer winds down, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has announced it is now hiring for fall positions within the park system. Positions start at $17.35 an hour and span across the city’s golf courses, pools and ice rinks. Depending on the position, jobs include...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Donut shop in the D offers something different
A donut shop in downtown Detroit might have you feeling duped. The donuts at Dooped Donuts are all vegan, but the idea is that they’re so good you don’t even know it. Jess Lum, the Donut Production Manager with Dooped Donuts, says all of their donuts are handmade. They have classic donut shop flavors, but Lum says they also have a little fun with it. One of their flavors is Dirty Chai, which has a chai glaze and coffee drizzle. Some of the other flavors are Lemon Curd, Strawberry Basil Matcha, and Coffee Glazed. Shalyn Getz, the donut shop’s Innovation Director, says they rotate flavors bi-weekly.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bringing health and wealth to the D
A free expo in Eastern Market is bringing together some of the area’s top health experts and influencers for an action-packed day of programs and activities. It’s known as “Health is Wealth-Detroit.”. The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition’s president, Dexter Sullivan, and its chief of staff, Tiffany A....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate the summer harvest with two award-winning chefs at this pop-up event
Summer in Michigan is great for many things, we have beautiful lakes, some of the best sunsets around, and a great summer harvest. There are lots of fruits and vegetables that are ripe and ready to eat right now, and that is what inspired a pop-up event being put on by two award-winning chefs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Permit for winery near Ann Arbor advances after years of debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With grapes in the ground and after more than two years of consideration, a permit for a new winery on a 70-acre farm between Ann Arbor and Dexter is finally moving forward. But in order to make plans for the commercial vineyard and wine tasting room...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
See plans for 4-story development coming to Ann Arbor’s Stadium Boulevard
ANN ARBOR, MI — A four-story development with 185 housing units is approved to replace Ann Arbor’s University Inn. The city’s Planning Commission voted last week to OK the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., located near the Stadium/Washtenaw split.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New stylish restaurant opens on the Avenue Of Fashion
When you want to open a great restaurant, what are the ingredients? Good food? Great drinks? A talented team? Well, that was how Petty Cash in Detroit got started, and it is getting a lot of attention for its small plates, craft cocktails, and chic atmosphere. Ron Bartell, the owner...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
awesomemitten.com
Since 1886, Dexter Cider Mill is a Favorite Fall Destination Near Ann Arbor Michigan
Every year, there are many signs that fall has arrived in Michigan: the weather is perfect, the leaves turn all shades of beautiful colors, and, of course, it means cider mills are open. There are dozens of Michigan cider mills that offer so many sights, sounds, and smells of fall.
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Beloved local pet store chain just opened a new location in Michigan
A popular local pet store chain recently opened another new location in Michigan, and shoppers are already leaving positive reviews. Premiere Pet Supply is a local pet store chain that currently has thirteen locations throughout Michigan. This month the popular pet supply store chain added another new location in downtown Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
