Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
midwestliving.com

This Garden in Ann Arbor Transforms into a Kaleidoscope of Colors Each Fall

On bright October days, David Baker sits on his patio perch, overlooking his 1-acre hillside property, and takes in the tapestry of colors. A Kentucky coffee tree showers a warm glow with its intricate compound leaves. Across the lily pond, heart-shape redbud leaves cast a golden reflection in the water. Nearby, a weeping Japanese maple spills its lacy, red-leaf branches toward the pond. Another tree, a blazing red-orange stewartia, begs attention at the patio's edge. Beyond, a canopy of brilliant maples creates a backdrop for his garden's layers of fall color, including purple asters, ornamental grasses and berry-loaded viburnums, a tempting snack for migratory songbirds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation hiring for fall positions

ANN ARBOR – As summer winds down, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has announced it is now hiring for fall positions within the park system. Positions start at $17.35 an hour and span across the city’s golf courses, pools and ice rinks. Depending on the position, jobs include...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Donut shop in the D offers something different

A donut shop in downtown Detroit might have you feeling duped. The donuts at Dooped Donuts are all vegan, but the idea is that they’re so good you don’t even know it. Jess Lum, the Donut Production Manager with Dooped Donuts, says all of their donuts are handmade. They have classic donut shop flavors, but Lum says they also have a little fun with it. One of their flavors is Dirty Chai, which has a chai glaze and coffee drizzle. Some of the other flavors are Lemon Curd, Strawberry Basil Matcha, and Coffee Glazed. Shalyn Getz, the donut shop’s Innovation Director, says they rotate flavors bi-weekly.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bringing health and wealth to the D

A free expo in Eastern Market is bringing together some of the area’s top health experts and influencers for an action-packed day of programs and activities. It’s known as “Health is Wealth-Detroit.”. The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition’s president, Dexter Sullivan, and its chief of staff, Tiffany A....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit's Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New stylish restaurant opens on the Avenue Of Fashion

When you want to open a great restaurant, what are the ingredients? Good food? Great drinks? A talented team? Well, that was how Petty Cash in Detroit got started, and it is getting a lot of attention for its small plates, craft cocktails, and chic atmosphere. Ron Bartell, the owner...
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Val's: Metro Detroit's newest 'old-style' deli

Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI

