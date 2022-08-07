ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA of Central Florida receives $800K grant to support construction of new family center

By Jack DeMarco
 4 days ago
Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA

ORLANDO, Fla. — The YMCA of Central Florida is getting some financial help when it comes to the construction of its new family center in Orlando.

Dr. Phillips Charities has given an $805,000 grant to support the new Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA.

This grant will fund capital expenses for exercise equipment and pool shade at the new YMCA family center, which is expected to open in Orlando’s Packing District later this year.

“Dr. Phillips Charities has been a long-term supporter of the YMCA of Central Florida and continues to work with the YMCA to increase the opportunities for safe places that invite children and families to live healthy, connected, and successful lives,” said Ken Robinson, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities. “The YMCA provides these opportunities through its programs and continues to serve as the cornerstone of neighborhoods throughout Central Florida.”

The new Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA is a 33,000-square-foot facility that will serve residents in Orlando’s College Park area and the surrounding communities

“We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Phillips Charities for their steadfast commitment to enrich communities across Central Florida through their generous support of the Y,” said Kevin Bolding, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Florida. “This much-needed grant comes at a pivotal stage as we actively seek support from our community to fully fund this new Y. Thanks to the Dr. Phillips Charities who have now provided a total of over $9.7 Million toward the construction of the Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA, we are one step closer to achieving this goal.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

