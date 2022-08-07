Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Des Moines police: Woman injured by hatchet during domestic dispute
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recovering after she was injured by a hatchet early Tuesday morning. According to police, a man used the hatchet on the woman's legs. She suffered lacerations, police said. The man fled the scene. He has not yet been located.
KCCI.com
Ames police investigate death at apartment complex
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are working to find out how a person died at an apartment complex on Welch Avenue. Officers say they got a report on Wednesday of a dead body at the complex just south of Knapp Street. Iowa State University confirms a student was found...
KCCI.com
Sister of material witness in Polk County homicide urges brother to come forward
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide that took place in Des Moines on Saturday. Polk County deputies responded and found the body of 51-year-old Scott Crane inside the home in the 300 block of Northeast 46th Avenue. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. Police have...
iheart.com
Man Jailed After Overnight Chase W/Kids In Vehicle In Des Moines Suburbs
(Dallas County, IA) -- A Nevada man is facing multiple charges after an overnight police chase in the Des Moines suburbs, in which two children were in his SUV. Thirty-four-year-old Rupert Boehling of Sparks, Nevada is charged with child endangerment-injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eluding. According to scanner audio, Boehling led police thru Waukee and onto I-235 into West Des Moines. Officers used a PIT maneuver in Urbandale and the SUV stopped near the Urbandale Public Library on 86th Street. Boehling was then taken into custody, and transported to the Dallas County Jail early this (Monday) morning. Bond is set at $10,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside
I think it's all safe to say that when we were kids we had moments, months, and maybe even years when we didn't get along with our mothers. The time that sticks out to me most is when I was about to leave for my freshman year of college and just needed to get out of the house. That was a tough summer for my mom.
KCCI.com
Polk County sheriff seeking person of interest in weekend homicide
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Police received a call of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Polk County deputies responded and found the body of 51-year-old Scott Crane inside the home in the 300 block of Northeast 46th Avenue. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. Deputies are investigating with...
KCCI.com
Ankeny father pleads not guilty in accidental shooting of daughter
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny father is pleading not guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Akeem Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person and making firearms available to a minor. Police say 4-year-old Savannah Holmes got a hold of her father's...
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
KCCI.com
Ames woman involved in rollover crash starting to come out of medical coma
AMES, Iowa — There is an update on an Ames woman who was in a roll-over crash and last week and has been in a medically-induced coma ever since. Sierra DesPlanques was involved in a rollover crash on Friday. Her family operates a popular sweet corn stand on 13th...
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Iowa State student found dead in Campustown apartment
An Iowa State student was found dead at an apartment complex on Welch Avenue Wednesday. As a result of the preliminary investigation, the Ames Police believes “there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.” Police arrived at the apartment complex in response to a report of a dead body, the Ames Police Department stated in a news release. Police transferred the person’s body to the state medical examiner’s office. The cause of death can not be determined until the autopsy is complete. The individual’s identity will not be released, as police are in the process of notifying the family.
theperrynews.com
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Human remains believed to have been discovered along Iowa River
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be human remains found along the Iowa River. Marshall County Conservation staff found a jawbone there on Wednesday afternoon. The Marshall County Medical Examiner found other suspected human remains there as well. DNA testing will...
WHO 13
Man dies in Boone County tractor rollover accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover accident in Boone County. A 911 call came in just after 10:00 a.m. about a man who was trapped under a tractor at a property in the 500 block of Juniper Avenue in rural Pilot Mound, said Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry. […]
ottumwaradio.com
Osky Man Found Passed Out in Vehicle, Faces Numerous Charges After Search
An Oskaloosa man was found passed out in a vehicle Monday morning and a search warrant led to additional charges, according to authorities. 47-year-old Trevern Braden has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree theft, fifth-degree theft, carry weapons while intoxicated, trafficking stolen weapon, and operating while intoxicated.
KCCI.com
Animal Lifeline of Iowa caring for cat that was shot in the face in Kansas
DES MOINES, Iowa — A special-needs, no-kill animal shelter in central Iowa is helping a cat who was shot in the face. A veterinarian in Kansas believes Worley, a cat, was shot in the face. Worley's jaw doesn't line up correctly, one eardrum appears to be ruptured and his teeth will have to be removed.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KCCI.com
Nevada man charged with child endangerment after police chase in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Nevada man is facing numerous charges after an overnight police chase in Iowa. Police say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling, of Sparks, Nevada, didn't stop for officers in Waukee. With children in the car, police say Boehling was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Comments / 0