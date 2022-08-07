ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Big year ahead for West Baton Rouge Schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, teachers and many of you parents are still adjusting to the new school schedule this week. The same goes for leaders in West Baton Rouge Schools, who are welcoming students as Superintendent Wes Watts retires. David Corona will be the interim superintendent for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $20 million grant will go toward advancing the passenger railway project between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Leaders say both Baton Rouge and Gonzales applied for the grant money for two major railway stations. Specifically, the funding will help design, build and purchase land for the stations located in both cities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish to receive $3.17M in Hurricane Mitigation Grant Program funds

Iberville and 24 other parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida last year will receive funds from a $253 million allocation through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program. A total of $3,174,882 will be funneled to Iberville Parish to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the announcement last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at ​11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. “Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP and EBRSO become national leaders in new DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime lab backlogs have been a problem for law enforcement across the state. But new technology shows promise to get things rolling much quicker. State police along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are the first in the country that have the authority from the FBI to use this new machine.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

